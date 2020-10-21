STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Some leaders used to misleading people: Nitish mocks RJD’s 10 lakh jobs sop

Bihar CM reminds voters that his government provided jobs to more than six lakh people in contrast to the complete ‘jungle raj’ during 15-year-rule of Lalu Prasad and his wife. 

Published: 21st October 2020 03:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2020 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar waves at the crowd during an election campaign rally ahead of Assembly elections in Jehanabad Tuesday Oct. 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Countering the poll promise of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on giving 10 lakh jobs, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar questioned its viability while addressing election rallies at Gopalganj, a Yadav stronghold, and other places on Tuesday.

Nitish sought to know how many people were given jobs when Tejashwi’s father Lalu Prasad ruled the state for 15 years. “Some leaders are used to misleading the people for the benefit of a family. They are now promising jobs without knowledge. From where will they arrange funds to fulfil the promise — from jail or counterfeit notes?” Nitish asked.

“We have given jobs to more than six lakh people and employment opportunities to a large number of people. The RJD had only plundered the state in its 15-year rule.”

He targeted RJD chief Lalu Prasad for a series of tweets made against him, Nitish said: “What did you do for women in 15 years? When the husband went to jail, you made the wife the CM, but what did she do for women? Nothing but just own family growth”.

He said the NDA government has given 50% reservation to women and recruited the highest number of women in the police, he said.

On the state’s law and order during the previous government of RJD, he said kidnapping had become an industry, forcing many traders and doctors to leave Bihar.

“The state did not have roads or electricity. The law and order meant loot and shoot rule. There was a complete jungle raj. But today, there is electricity in every house, there is a road to every village and there is rule of law in Bihar,” he said.

Talking about, his governments work in the health sector, he said earlier just 39 people used to visit primary health care centres per month but now these PHCs are witnessing 10,000 footfalls in a month. “I have no selfish agenda. I am dedicated to the people.” 

Bihar polls phase-1 candidates

  • 328 Candidates with criminal cases  (31%).

  • 244 Candidates with serious criminal cases (23%).

  • 375 Crorepati candidates (35%).

  • Rs 1.99cr Average asset of candidates.

  • 455 candidates with educational qualification (5th- and 12th standard): (43%).

