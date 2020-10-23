STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cumulative COVID-19 positivity rate continues to decline as total tests cross 10 crore

Published: 23rd October 2020 04:49 PM

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India has crossed the 10 crore-mark in conducting tests for detection of COVID-19 with 14,42,722 tests being done in a span of  24 hours, even as the cumulative positivity rate continues to decline, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

High level of comprehensive testing on a sustained basis has also resulted in bringing down the national positivity rate, it said.

"This indicates that the rate of spread of the infection is being effectively contained.

The cumulative positivity rate continues to decline as the total tests cross 10 crore," the ministry underlined.

The national COVID-19 positivity rate is 7.75 per cent as on date, it said.

This is a result of the successful 'test, track, trace, treat and technology' strategy of the central government effectively followed by states and union territories, it stated.

Fifteen states and union territories, including Maharashtra, Kerala, Chandigarh, Goa, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Delhi, are exhibiting higher COVID-19 positivity rate compared to the national figure, indicting the need for higher levels of comprehensive testing in these regions, the ministry underscored.

The last 1 crore tests were conducted in nine days.

Higher testing across wide regions has resulted in early identification of positive cases, prompt tracking through efficient surveillance and tracing, and timely and effective treatment in homes/facilities and in hospitals for the severe cases.

These measures in tandem eventually lead to lower mortality rate.

The country's testing capacities have multiplied manifold with nearly 2,000 labs across the country and with collaborative efforts of the Centre and state and union territory governments.

More than 15 lakh samples can be tested every day, the ministry said.

Progressive countrywide expansion in testing infrastructure has played a crucial role in the steep rise of testing numbers.

With 1,989 testing labs in the country, including 1,122 government and 867 private laboratories, the daily testing capacity has got a substantial boost.

