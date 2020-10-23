STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man accused of shooting medical store owner in UP tests COVID positive, not sent to police remand

The incident had taken place at the district's Morna village on September 17 when medical store owner Anuj Karanwal was killed by some men at his home.

crime scene, police probe

For representational purposes

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: An accused in the murder case of a medical store owner, who was shot dead at his residence last month, could not be sent to police remand here as he had tested positive for COVID-19, police said on Friday.

Police had sought to allow the main accused in remand from jail to recover the pistol used to commit the crime but they could not do so as he had tested positive for COVID-19.

According to prosecution, Chief Judicial Magistrate Ravikant has not allowed the accused in police custody after jail authorities and health department reported that the accused has tested positive and cannot appear before court.

On the application of police, the court had summoned the accused for hearing in connection with police custody remand request.

Comments

