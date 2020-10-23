STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Passenger claims presence of 'terrorist' onboard Air India's Delhi-Goa flight

A passenger, Zia-Ul-Haq from Delhi's Jamia Nagar (Okhla) yesterday claimed, "I am from the Special Cell and there is a terrorist in the aircraft" from Delhi to Goa air India flight AI-883."

Published: 23rd October 2020 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2020 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

flight, coronavirus, air india

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By ANI

PANAJI: A passenger created ruckus on-board Air India's Delhi-Goa flight and claimed that a "terrorist" was present in the aircraft on Thursday. However, the Goa Airport Director found that the passenger was 'mentally unsound'.

A passenger, Zia-Ul-Haq from Delhi's Jamia Nagar (Okhla) yesterday claimed, "I am from the Special Cell and there is a terrorist in the aircraft" from Delhi to Goa air India flight AI-883."

Following which, cabin crew of the aircraft immediately alerted cockpit crew (pilots). The pilot of the aircraft informed Goa ATC about the sensitivity of the complaint and also informed the aviation security.

"On October 22 aviation security revived a call from ATC. A passenger claimed that on-board of AI 884 that there is a terrorist in the aircraft, quick action team (QAT) and Bomb Direction Disposal Squad (BDDS) reached the aerobridge and thoroughly checked the aircraft and suspect passenger and his baggage. And later forwarded to the airport police for further action," an aviation security official told ANI.

The cabin crew of Air India has given a written complaint to Goa airport.

"A mentally unsound passenger travelled by Air India yesterday from Delhi to Goa who created a ruckus during flight and violated the rules on-board was handed over to Goa airport police as the matter is related to law and order," said Goa Airport Director.

Goa Air India staff have filed a detailed report to Air India Headquarters about the whole incident. The airline is yet to take a call regarding putting the passenger on its unruly behaviour passengers list.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Air India Goa Airport
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | Parveen Negi,EPS)
Bihar: BJP's promise of free Covid-19 vaccine totally legal, says Prasad
Students who are appearing for the NEET exam being thermal scanned at a center in Adyar. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
JEE to be held in regional languages from 2021: Union Education Minister
For representational purposes (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Worry as US proposes to tighten business visas for H-1B  speciality jobs
‘Insurance policy holder duty-bound to reveal illnesses’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp