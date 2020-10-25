STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Punjab farmers burn effigies of PM Narendra Modi, Union government

The protesters described the three farm legislations introduced by the Centre as 'black laws' and raised slogans against the BJP-led Centre.

Published: 25th October 2020 07:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2020 07:45 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab farmers on Sunday burnt effigies of the Union government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at several places in protest against the farm laws.

They demanded that the withdrawal of the laws.

Farmers under the banner of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee burnt effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Mod in Amritsar.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (Dakaunda) general secretary Jagmohan Singh said farmers burnt effigies of the PM and Union government at several places in the state.

Jamhoori Kisan Sabha general secretary Kulwant Singh Sandhu said they set effigies on fire in Phillaur and Adampur of Jalandhar district.

The protesting farmers accused the Centre of trying to "ruin" the farming sector at the "behest" of some corporate houses.

Farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws in the state since last month.

Though they had eased their "rail roko" agitation, they continue to stage sit-ins outside fuel stations, toll plazas and residences of several BJP leaders in the state.

Farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws will pave a way for the dismantling of the minimum support price (MSP) system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporates.

The government, however, has been saying that the laws passed by Parliament recently amid a vociferous protest will raise their income, free them from the clutches of middlemen and usher in new technology in farming.

