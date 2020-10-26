Covid intensity subsides in Maharashtra, but Pune still a concern

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The number of Covid-19 positive patients is going down in Maharashtra but Pune, with 3.29 lakh cumulative case, still remains at the top of the chart.

The number of mortalities in Pune, however, is lower than that of Mumbai. The city has recorded 6,604 deaths so far compared to 10,105 deaths in the commercial capital of the country.

Mumbai has so far recorded 2.25 lakh Covid-19 positive cases and 2.22 lakh recoveries.

The active Covid-19 positive cases in Pune is 25,110. While Mumbai has 18,307 positive cases Thane has 21,950. “Maharashtra is recovering but the number in Pune is still worrying. Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and NCP chief Sharad Pawar have put their focus on Pune," Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said.

The daily average cases in the state hover around 5,000 against 25,000 to 30,000 a month ago. The recovery ratio has too increased from Rs 5000 to 10,000 daily cases.

Tope said the aggressive testing along with tracing and treatment of patients has led to this result.

The minister further said that the government has started a door-to-door survey under the banner of 'My Health My Family'. “During the survey, we will isolate positive cases if we get to know them and provide them treatment at the nearest hospitals. Very soon, the Covid number in Pune will also come down. The good thing there is that there is no rise in cases and the graph is steady,” Tope said.