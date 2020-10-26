STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Covid intensity subsides in Maharashtra, but Pune still a concern

The daily average cases in the state hover around 5,000 against 25,000 to 30,000 a month ago.

Published: 26th October 2020 10:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2020 10:37 PM   |  A+A-

COVID care centre

Image for representation (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The number of Covid-19 positive patients is going down in Maharashtra but Pune, with 3.29 lakh cumulative case, still remains at the top of the chart. 

The number of mortalities in Pune, however, is lower than that of Mumbai. The city has recorded 6,604 deaths so far compared to 10,105 deaths in the commercial capital of the country.

Mumbai has so far recorded 2.25 lakh Covid-19 positive cases and 2.22 lakh recoveries.

The active Covid-19 positive cases in Pune is 25,110. While Mumbai has 18,307 positive cases Thane has 21,950. “Maharashtra is recovering but the number in Pune is still worrying. Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and NCP chief Sharad Pawar have put their focus on Pune," Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said.

The daily average cases in the state hover around 5,000 against 25,000 to 30,000 a month ago. The recovery ratio has too increased from Rs 5000 to 10,000 daily cases.  

Tope said the aggressive testing along with tracing and treatment of patients has led to this result. 

The minister further said that the government has started a door-to-door survey under the banner of 'My Health My Family'. “During the survey, we will isolate positive cases if we get to know them and provide them treatment at the nearest hospitals. Very soon, the Covid number in Pune will also come down. The good thing there is that there is no rise in cases and the graph is steady,” Tope said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra coronavirus Pune covid cases Mumbai corona cases
India Matters
The in-person talks are taking place at a time when India is locked in a tense standoff with China in eastern Ladakh. (Photo | AP)
With eye on containing China, India, US hold third edition of 2+2 talks
Narrative control on J&K: A good beginning with ‘Black day’
For representational purposes
Gujarat HC becomes first state apex court to live-stream proceedings
Image used for representation only. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Covid death rate in India now lowest since March at 1.5%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp