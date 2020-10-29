Pope prays for Nice church attack, end to terror

By PTI

PARIS: Pope Francis is praying for the victims of the knife attack at a Roman Catholic basilica in the southern French city of Nice and for an end to all terrorist violence.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni says Francis was informed about Thursday's attack at the Notre Dame Basilica and expressed his solidarity with the Catholic community in France.

In a statement, Bruni said the attack sowed death in a place of love and consolation.

ALSO READ | Three dead in knife attack in French church; terrorism suspected

He said Francis was praying for an end to such violence and for people to look at each other again as brothers and sisters and not as enemies.

An attacker armed with a knife killed three people.

It was the third such attack in recent weeks following furor over caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad that were republished by the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo.