IT Ministry to take action against officers responsible for info lapses on Aarogya Setu issue

CIC had pulled up National Informatics Centre (NIC) for providing an "evasive reply" on Aarogya Setu app, and had issued show cause notice on the issue.

Published: 30th October 2020 12:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2020 12:42 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Electronics and IT has taken a serious view on lapses made in providing information about Aarogya Setu app, and issued directions to initiate suitable action against concerned officers, government sources said.

The ministry is committed to furnish all the information sought under the Right to Information (RTI) Act to the applicant, and comply with the directions of Central Information Commission (CIC), the sources added.

CIC had pulled up National Informatics Centre (NIC) for providing an "evasive reply" on Aarogya Setu app, and had issued show cause notice on the issue.

Following this, the IT Ministry, in a statement on Wednesday evening, clarified that the NIC in collaboration with volunteers from industry and academia developed the Aarogya Setu app in the "most transparent manner", and there should be no doubt about the app and its role in helping contain COVID-19 pandemic in India.

Meanwhile, the sources told PTI that the ministry has taken the lapses made in providing information on Aarogya Setu app very seriously, and has issued directions to initiate suitable action against the officers responsible for the same.

The ministry has also directed NIC and National E-Governance Division (NeGD) to take suitable action against the officers dealing with the RTI query in their organisations, the sources added.

