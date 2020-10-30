STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM arrives in Gujarat, pays tributes to Keshubhai, film artists Kanodia brothers

He also called on the family members of Gujarati cinema superstar Naresh Kanodia and his music composer-brother Mahesh Kanodia, both of whom died recently.

Published: 30th October 2020 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2020 01:22 PM

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to the late Gujarat Chief Minister Keshubhai Patel and also met with grieving family members of Gujarati film legends Kanodia brothers, who died a few days ago.

Patel (92), a BJP stalwart, died on Thursday.

Soon after his arrival in the morning at the Ahmedabad airport for a two-day Gujarat visit, Modi directly reached Patel's residence in Gandhinagar and offered floral tributes to the veteran politician, who headed the first BJP-led government in the state in 1995.

The PM spent some time with Patel's kin and consoled them.

"Modiji recalled his long association with Keshubhai and asked us about his last moments," a family member told reporters after the PM left Patel's residence.

Modi had on Thursday paid rich tributes to Patel, saying he had mentored many BJP workers, including him.

Modi had remembered Patel through a series and tweets and shared some old photographs with the former Gujarat CM.

"Our beloved and respected Keshubhai has passed away. I am deeply pained and saddened. He was an outstanding leader who cared for every section of society."

"His life was devoted towards the progress of Gujarat and the empowerment of every Gujarati," Modi tweeted on Thursday.

After meeting Patel's kin in Gandhinagar, the Prime Minister visited the grieving kin of Gujarati cinema superstar Naresh Kanodia and his music composer-brother Mahesh Kanodia, both of whom died recently, at their residence in the state capital.

Naresh Kanodia (77) died on October 27 at a hospital while undergoing treatment for coronavirus, just two days after his elder brother Mahesh (83) died due to age-related ailments.

Both brothers were associated with the BJP.

While Naresh Kanodia was a former MLA, Mahesh Kanodia had served as a BJP MP.

Modi paid floral tributes to the famous duo and spent some time with their family members, including Naresh Kanodias son Hitu Kanodia, a sitting BJP MLA.

Modiji fondly remembered my father and uncle.

He told us that both the brothers loved each other immensely and now they have became immortal.

"He also regretted not coming earlier to meet them," Hitu Kanodia told reporters.

This is Modi's first visit to his home state after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

During his two-day visit to Gujarat, the PM would inaugurate a host of projects near the Statue of Unity, a monument dedicated to Sardar Patel, at Kevadia in Narmada district.

