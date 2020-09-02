Sushant death case: NCB arrests 2 men, seizes 'curated marijuana'

By ANI

MUMBAI: Two men were arrested after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted a raid in Mumbai and also seized bud (curated marijuana) was from their possession.

The NCB launched an investigation after it received official communication from Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

Taking cognizance of the matter, NCB conducted a preliminary inquiry and launched an investigation in this matter.

"In a separate incident, on the intervening night August 27-28, based on specific input, a raid was conducted at Mumbai and two persons namely Abbas Lakhani and Karn Arora were arrested and seizure of bud (curated marijuana) was affected from their possession. The detailed network analysis and in follow up investigation, uncovered the linkages of Abbas Lakhani with one Zaid Vilatra," read a release by the NCB.

"After due procedure and taking evidence on record, Zaid was apprehended. During the search Indian currency (Rs 9,55,750) and foreign currency (USD 2081, 180 British Pound, 15 Dirham) was recovered, regarding which Zaid disclosed as proceeds of drug peddling," it said.

According to the NCB, Zaid disclosed that he runs an eatery shop at Bandra, which was not giving any pecuniary gains since lockdown.

"He also disclosed that he is into the drug peddling especially bud, through which he used to earn a substantial amount of money. Based on his interrogation, Basit Parihar, resident of Bandra was made to join the investigation. It was learnt that linkages of Basit with the earlier registered i.e. based on the preliminary enquiry on the details submitted by ED, were found and the further matter is under investigation," it said.

A man was arrested from Mumbai who had a connection with Rhea Chakraborty's associate Samuel Miranda, who has been booked by the CBI in a case related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

"Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested one Abdul Basit Parihar from Bandra, Mumbai. He had a connection with Samuel Miranda. Miranda is accused of procuring drugs on instructions of Showik Chakraborty (Rhea Chakraborty's brother)," the NCB said.