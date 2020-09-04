STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

IPS officers' commitment to service will inspire youngsters to join police force: Amit Shah

Shah's comments came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the young officers, who are currently at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy.

Published: 04th September 2020 03:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2020 03:46 PM   |  A+A-

Home Minister Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday greeted the IPS officers of 2018 batch and said he was confident that their commitment towards service will inspire youngsters to join the police service.

Shah's comments came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the young officers, who are currently at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) in Hyderabad, through video conference.

"My best wishes to all these young IPS officers on their Dikshant Parade.  May they serve the nation with utmost dedication while ensuring its security & integrity. I am confident that their commitment towards service will inspire our youngsters to join the Indian Police Service," he tweeted.

The home minister said the prime minister's inspiring speech will surely boost the morale of the young police officers and guide them on how to strengthen the police-public relations. In his interaction, Modi said the "humane" side of the police force in the country has come to fore during the coronavirus pandemic.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
IPS officers Amit Shah Police force SVPNPA National Police Academy
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Steroids reduce mortality in corona patients, confirms new evidence
For representational purposes
You don't need to wear mask when in a car alone: Centre
EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION
Homemaker on a higher pedestal than earning member: HC
Ironically, the infected labourers in Ernakulam, who arrived from different states, had all tested negative during the antigen tests conducted on arrival. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19 spread rampant among migrant workers in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Pattinson from 'The Batman' movie trailer as part of the DC FanDom online convention. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
After Black Adam now Batman tests positive for COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum USISPF via video conference. (Photo | Twitter)
1.3 billion people have embarked on a journey to make India Atmanirbhar: PM Modi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp