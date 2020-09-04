'Kill Narendra Modi': PM’s security enhanced after NIA receives threat email

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been enhanced following an email that issued a direct threat to the PM, stating “Kill Narendra Modi”.

The National Investigation Agency, which received the email, has roped in the Multi-Agency Coordination Centre (MAC), which has senior representatives from R&AW, Intelligence Bureau and the Defence Intelligence Agencies, to investigate the matter.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs is treating the matter “seriously” and has asked the Special Protection Group, which is responsible for the protection of Prime Minister Modi, to remain on high alert, according to sources in the security establishment.

The email dated August 8 was received from the ‘ylalwani12345@gmail.com’ id.

The NIA chose not do any inquiry/ verification on its own as it thought it best to pass it on to the apex intelligence assessment body, sources said.

Sources in the security establishment say that the origin of the e-mail has being tracked to a location outside India.

Probe by apex intel body

“The NIA has received certain emails from an email ID threatening some dignitaries/agencies. The contents of the email are self-explanatory... It is requested to take action as deemed appropriate,” the NIA wrote in to MAC, the apex intel assessment body, and MHA.