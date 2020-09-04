STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Kill Narendra Modi': PM’s security enhanced after NIA receives threat email

The security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been enhanced following  an email that issued a direct threat to the PM, stating “Kill Narendra Modi”.

Published: 04th September 2020 01:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2020 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during the 74th Independence Day celebrations. (Photo | PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been enhanced following an email that issued a direct threat to the PM, stating “Kill Narendra Modi”.  

The National Investigation Agency, which received the email, has roped in the Multi-Agency Coordination Centre (MAC), which has senior representatives from R&AW, Intelligence Bureau and the Defence Intelligence Agencies, to investigate the matter. 

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs is treating the matter “seriously” and has asked the Special Protection Group, which is responsible for the protection of Prime Minister Modi, to remain on high alert, according to sources in the security establishment.

The email dated August 8 was received from the ‘ylalwani12345@gmail.com’ id.

The NIA chose not do any inquiry/ verification on its own as it thought it best to pass it on to the apex intelligence assessment body, sources said. 

Sources in the security establishment say that the origin of the e-mail has being tracked to a location outside India.

Probe by apex intel body

“The NIA has received certain emails from an email ID threatening some dignitaries/agencies. The contents of the email are self-explanatory... It is requested to take action as deemed appropriate,” the NIA wrote in to MAC, the apex intel assessment body, and MHA.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
PM Modi National Investigation Agency R&AW Intelligence Bureau
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh High Court
One can bring permissible amount of liquor from other states: Andhra HC
No more posters on Covid houses in Bengaluru
After a month-long demolition work, the Secretariat premises looks completely flattened on Wednesday.
Telangana likely to accord BC status to 17 more castes
A boy gets tested for Covid-19 at Fever Hospital in Hyderabad on Monday | RVK Rao
Shocking mismatch in Hyderabad’s Covid numbers 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity | Meghana Sastry
COVID19: Bengaluru salon opens up, finds innovative ways to reduce touch
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Indian Government bans PUBG, 118 other Chinese apps
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp