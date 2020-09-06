STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Air India uncertain about resuming Mumbai-Aurangabad service from September 15

By PTI

AURANGABAD: Air India is not certain about resuming services between Mumbai and Aurangabad in Maharashtra from September 15, an official said on Saturday evening.

Earlier in the day, Airport Aurangabad Director had tweeted that Air India was set to resume its services to Mumbai from here with three flights per week, starting September 15.

But later, the tweet was deleted.

When contacted, an official said that Air India was not certain about resumption of the service which was suspended in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

The Airport Director's deleted tweet had stated that "Air India is starting Mumbai-Aurangabad-Mumbai flight from 15 September 2020. Frequency of operation 2,4,6 days a week."

When contacted, the airport official said that since Air India was not certain about the launch of the flight, the tweet was withdrawn.

