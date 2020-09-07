Jaipur diary

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

Self-taught teacher gets National Award

Geeta Mali, a resident of Barmer district, is the only teacher from Rajasthan to get this year’s National Teachers’ Award. Like any other girls in rural Rajasthan, Geeta had left her studies and In 2000, she got married in Kawas village. Geeta decided to complete her study and somehow managed to fill form for secondary class. She completed her secondary and senior secondary education and became a government teacher. “I appeal to all parents and people in society to encourage girls to study,” said Geeta. “I want to tell the girls that we can face every situation and fulfill our dreams if we are determined.”

Gandhi Jayanti events to be digital

Given the current pandemic situation, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has decided to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi next month in a digital way. Gehlot while presiding over a meeting of the Department of Arts, Literature, Culture and Archeology at his residence said in today’s circumstances, Mahatma Gandhi’s ideas are important to encourage the common man protect democracy and the Constitution. The CM said that Mahatma’s ideas should be spread through regular webinars at monthly and fortnightly intervals. Besides directing officials to prepare for a global conclave, Gehlot also held discussions to set up a Mahatma Gandhi Museum in Jaipur.

No takers for ‘jinxed’ helicopter

The Rajasthan government is struggling to find buyers for an Agusta helicopter which has been grounded since 2011 following a technical glitch during a flight with former chief minister Ashok Gehlot on board. A fresh auction of the flying machine was fixed for Friday but it found no takers. The directorate of civil aviation has tried to sell off this chopper four times and the minimum price was fixed at just `4.5 crore. This Agusta helicopter was procured during the Vasundhara Raje tenure as chief minister in 2006. Later, however, in 2011 after a technical glitch during a flight with the-then Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on board it has been grounded.

Corona delays appointments

After the Gehlot-Pilot feud kept many appointments on hold, now the Corona crisis has further delayed the long-pending political process. The vacancies include 8 new ministers, 20 Parliamentary Secretaries from among the MLAs and 52 boards and corporations. But given the austerity in Covid times, the Gehlot government is now keen to save about `100 crore that is supposed to be spent on these posts every year. For nearly two years, many Congress workers and leaders in the state have been waiting for appointments at several boards, corporations and commissions in the state.

