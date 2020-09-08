STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Six vulnerable tribal group members of Andaman Islands tests COVID-19 positive

Particularly vulnerable tribal group is a classification created with the purpose of enabling improvement in the conditions of certain communities with particularly low development indices.

Published: 08th September 2020 08:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2020 08:15 PM   |  A+A-

Presently, there are 312 active cases of COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Presently, there are 312 active cases of COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Six members of a particularly vulnerable tribal group of Andaman and Nicobar Islands tested positive for COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

Responding to a question, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said all the six people have recovered and returned to their island.

"There are five particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTG) -- some in Port Blair and others across different islands in the archipelago. One PVTG has shown positivity. Six were positive, all have recovered and returned to their island," he said.

In the Nicobarese tribe which is not a PVTG, there are still 15 active cases.

Particularly vulnerable tribal group is a classification created with the purpose of enabling improvement in the conditions of certain communities with particularly low development indices.

Bhushan also elaborated on the situation of the other particularly vulnerable tribal groups in the archipelago.

"Another tribe is Jarawa. There are less than 200 Jarawas. They were tested and no one has been found positive. From another tribe, Ongees, all were found negative. Sentinelese and Shompen are cut off and confined to their islands and no report of death or visible symptoms has been received from them," he said.

Presently, there are 312 active cases of COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The archipelago has recorded a total of 2,997 cases and 50 deaths due to the infection.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andaman Islands Andaman covid cases vulnerable tribal group coronavirus COVID 19 Nicobarese tribe PVTG particularly vulnerable tribal groups
India Matters
102-year-old Mummaneni Subbamma. (Photo| EPS)
102-yr-old AP woman recovers from Covid-19 in home isolation
Adventures Overlandare will soon open bookings for a Delhi to London bus tour, May 2021.
Adventures Overland: Now, travel from Delhi to London by road in 70 days
The Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi (Photo | EPS)
Mission Ayodhya fulfilled, seers' body now vows to ‘liberate’ Kashi, Mathura
A volunteer is injected with either an experimental COVID-19 vaccine or a comparison shot as part of the first human trials in the UK to test a potential vaccine, led by Oxford University. (File photo
'Disturbing trend': Parents delaying kids' vaccination due to Covid fear

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Actress Rhea Chakraborty. (Photo | PTI)
Rhea Chakraborty arrested in drugs case, FIR filed against SSR's sisters, doc
Image for representational purpose (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
India's coronavirus cases per million among lowest in the world, says Govt
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp