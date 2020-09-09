STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Six BJP leaders booked in Indore for violating COVID-19 norms, MP reports spike of 1,869 cases 

The opposition Congress has long been raising the issue and accusing the Indore’s administration and police of selectively targeting the Congress leaders only. 

Published: 09th September 2020 10:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2020 10:56 PM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

BJP Flags (Representational Photo | PTI)

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

BHOPAL: Finally, the Indore police has acted against the ruling BJP leaders for allegedly violating COVID-19 guidelines and social distancing norms by taking out processions during the ‘Narmada Kalash Yatra’ in the by-poll bound Sanver assembly constituency. 

Six BJP leaders, including former Sanver MLA and Indore district BJP president Rajesh Sonkar have been booked at two police stations of Indore. 

The three cases were registered under Section 188 of IPC (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) against the six BJP leaders at Sanver and Chandravatiganj and Dharampuri police stations, DIG-Indore Harinarayanchari Mishra told The New Indian Express on Wednesday. 

 BJP’s Narmada Kalash Yatra, which is travelling to 250 villages of Sanver constituency, started from September 4 and will culminate on Thursday. Pictures and videos of the processions, featuring a large number of women dancing in groups have gone viral over social media. 

The opposition Congress has long been raising the issue and accusing the Indore’s administration and police of selectively targeting the Congress leaders only. 

Just a few days back, a group of Congress leaders and workers had been booked by Indore police for violating COVID-19 guidelines during a gathering to inaugurate the election office of Premchand Guddu, the party candidate for the Sanwer by-poll. 

Meanwhile, keeping in mind the rapid rise in cases of the deadly infection in Indore during the last few days, the owners of shops in the famous 56 Dukan food street in Indore have decided to shut by 6 pm every Saturday and by 5 pm every Sunday, the city BJP unit president Gaurav Randive said on Wednesday. 

Out of the 79,000-plus COVID-19 positive cases reported till now in the state,  15,452 cases have been reported from Indore. Considered the commercial capital of MP, Indore reported 257 positive cases and five deaths over the last 24 hours. The city has so far reported 432 deaths out of the 1640 deaths reported so far in the state.

The state, meanwhile, reported a spike of 1869 cases on Wednesday, besides reporting 31 more deaths in the last 24 hours. A total 1341 patients recovered from the deadly viral infection over the past 24 hours, taking the total recoveries so far to 59,850, while the total number of active patients presently across MP stood at 17,702.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indore BJP social distancing Coronavirus COVID-19 Madhya Pradesh
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam inspects the repair works that are underway at Koyambedu Market in Chennai on Thursday | p jawahar
Chennai's Koyambedu market to reopen soon, work in process
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory. (Photo | AP)
AstraZeneca pauses COVID-19 vaccine trial after volunteer's illness
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp