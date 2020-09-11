Sudarshan TV gets Modi government’s nod to air controversial show ‘Bindas Bol’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has asked Sudarshan News, whose controversial programme promo claiming a “big expose on conspiracy to infiltrate Muslims in government service” came under judicial scrutiny, to ensure that the show does not violate the laid-down programme code, while noting that there is no pre-censorship of any programme telecast on TV channels.

The channel headed by Suresh Chavhanke claimed vindication of its stance and said in a statement that it will air the programme ‘Bindas Bol’ on alleged Muslims’ ‘infiltration’ in UPSC on Friday at 8 PM.

The programme had come under judicial scrutiny before the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court last month.

The apex court had refused to impose a pre-broadcast ban on Sudarshan TV from telecasting “Bindas Bol”, but the high court in an interim order stayed the telecast of the show.