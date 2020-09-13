BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Parliament's Monsoon Session

By PTI

KOLKATA: BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar said on Sunday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament.

Majumdar, who represents the Balurghat Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal, is in Delhi where he went through a test for COVID-19 and was found to be positive, party sources said.

The Monsoon session will start from Monday and COVID tests have been made mandatory for those attending it.

"Have tested #Covid19 positive today. I am doing well & taking doctor's advice," Majumdar tweeted.

"Requesting all those who have come in close contact with me in the last few days to monitor their health and get tested in case of any symptoms," he added.

Majumdar is among a slew of senior politicians from West Bengal to be diagnosed with COVID-19.

On September 11, Jalpaiguri BJP MP Jayanta Roy was found to be positive for COVID-19, party sources said. Earlier, BJP's Hooghly MP Locket Chatterjee was diagnosed with COVID-19 and she has recovered.

Besides, Trinamool Congress MLAs Samaresh Das and Tamonash Ghosh died after testing positive for COVID-19.

State ministers Sujit Bose and Jyotipriya Mallick, and TMC chief whip in assembly Nirmal Ghosh were also infected. Panihati Municipality chief Swapan Ghosh died of comorbidities while undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

Veteran trade unionist and CPI(M) leader Shyamal Chakraborty also died after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Senior party leader Md Salim has recovered after being infected.

