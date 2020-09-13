STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Parliament's Monsoon Session

BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar is among a slew of senior politicians from West Bengal to be diagnosed with COVID-19.

Published: 13th September 2020 02:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2020 02:39 PM   |  A+A-

BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar

BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar (Photo | Sukanta Majumdar Official Twitter)

By PTI

KOLKATA: BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar said on Sunday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament.

Majumdar, who represents the Balurghat Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal, is in Delhi where he went through a test for COVID-19 and was found to be positive, party sources said.

The Monsoon session will start from Monday and COVID tests have been made mandatory for those attending it.

"Have tested #Covid19 positive today. I am doing well & taking doctor's advice," Majumdar tweeted.

"Requesting all those who have come in close contact with me in the last few days to monitor their health and get tested in case of any symptoms," he added.

Majumdar is among a slew of senior politicians from West Bengal to be diagnosed with COVID-19.

On September 11, Jalpaiguri BJP MP Jayanta Roy was found to be positive for COVID-19, party sources said. Earlier, BJP's Hooghly MP Locket Chatterjee was diagnosed with COVID-19 and she has recovered.

Besides, Trinamool Congress MLAs Samaresh Das and Tamonash Ghosh died after testing positive for COVID-19.

State ministers Sujit Bose and Jyotipriya Mallick, and TMC chief whip in assembly Nirmal Ghosh were also infected. Panihati Municipality chief Swapan Ghosh died of comorbidities while undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

Veteran trade unionist and CPI(M) leader Shyamal Chakraborty also died after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Senior party leader Md Salim has recovered after being infected.

ALSO WATCH:

TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Sukanta Majumdar
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, holds up the championship trophy after defeating Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, in the women's singles final of the US Open tennis championships. (Photo | AP)
Naomi Osaka beats Victoria Azarenka in US Open final, wins third Grand Slam
Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)
Post COVID, Home Minister Amit Shah re-admitted to AIIMS in Delhi
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp