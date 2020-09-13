STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kashmiri's outside J-K under detention since August 5 2019, must be released: Iltija Mufti

The Centre on August 5 last year had abrogated the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and divided it into union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija Mufti. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija Mufti on Sunday sought the release of all those who were detained and kept in jails outside Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the abrogation of its special status in August last year.

Iltija raised the issue of the detention of "countless men" in a series of posts on the Twitter handle of her detained mother which she is operating since September 20 last year.

"I've (I have) been approached by families of countless men illegally detained and dumped in jails outside JK. Clearly admin's (administrations) claims of releasing every detainee is a brazen lie. These are real people languishing in jails since August 2019," she said.

Tagging her first post to the Twitter handle of the Union Home Ministry and JK Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, she asked "how much more time will it take for GOI to release them? "Their families lack the wherewithal to seek legal remedy or even visit them," Iltija said and referred to 14 people hailing from different parts of the Kashmir Valley in the subsequent thread.

