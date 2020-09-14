Ex-Uttar Pradesh CM Kalyan Singh tests positive for COVID-19

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh has tested positive for coronavirus, his grandson state minister Sandeep Singh said on Monday.

The UP Technical and Medical Education minister disclosed this on his Twitter handle and prayed for the 88-year-old BJP leader's recovery.

"I pray to Lord Ram for your speedy recovery. Our best wishes are with you," Sandeep Singh tweeted.

Kalyan Singh had complaints of fever, dry cough and breathlessness on minimal exertion for the last two days, Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) director R K Dhiman said.

"The former UP CM Singh was admitted in Rajdhani corona hospital, SGPGI at 6.30 pm after he tested positive for COVID-19," Dhiman said.

"His condition is stable and on the initial evaluation, his oxygen saturation during rest was 97 per cent on room air. Blood investigations and CT Scan of the chest were done and he was transferred to ICU for close observation," the doctor added.

