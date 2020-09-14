STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jharkhand: Village mob lynches ex-member of Maoist faction

Local sources revealed that troubled with his terror, the villagers, calling a Panchayat, decided to kill him on Sunday night.

Published: 14th September 2020 06:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2020 06:42 PM   |  A+A-

Cops and villagers near the body of Sandeep Tirkey on Monday (Photo | EPS)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: In yet another incident of "mob justice" in Jharkhand, 33-year-old Sandeep Tirkey, a former member of splinter Maoist outfit - People’s Liberation Front of India (PLFI), was lynched by a mob of villagers with traditional weapons and bamboo sticks at Tesera village under Sadar police station in Gumla, around 100-km from capital Ranchi, on Monday morning.

According to police, more than 7 cases of loot, murder, and extortion were lodged against Tirkey, who had become a terror among people living in 20 villages in the region. Local sources revealed that troubled with his terror, the villagers, calling a Panchayat, decided to kill him on Sunday night.

“As per the plan, the villagers tried to corner him in his house at Tesera village on Monday morning, but he was not found there. Later, he was seen at a nearby shop reading a newspaper. The mob, mostly women, surrounded him following which he tried to escape away from there,” said a villager requesting anonymity. After chasing him to around one kilometer, the mob nabbed him and thrashed him badly by traditional weapons and bamboo sticks carried by them in a paddy field, he added.

ALSO READ | Man lynched by mob of villagers over theft of vegetables in Jharkhand, six arrested

According to the villagers, Tirkey succumbed to his injuries on the spot. The villagers claimed that Tirkey used to wave pistol, even on the dispute over trivial issues, and used to threaten them. On Sunday night, he threatened to kill someone following which people were mobilized and reached his home to teach him a lesson, they said.

Police recovered the body from the very paddy filed and has started the process of identifying the people involved in the incident. “Yes, Sandeep Tirkey was an ex-cadre of PLFI, who was not very active these days but used to terrorize people in the name of PLFI, was killed by villagers.

Prima facie, it appears that the villagers, who were annoyed with his attitude, thrashed him to death,” said Gumla SP Hardeep P Janardhanan. He has seven cases lodged against him in Gumla, including four murder cases, he added.

The SP told that the process of identification of the persons involved in the incident was in process, following which, an FIR will be lodged on the basis of statements recorded by the deceased’s family members. More than 80 villagers, mostly women, were involved in the killing, he added.

On the issue of planned murder, the SP said that they were trying to gather facts to get into the details of the matter. Tirkey was out on bail after remaining in jail for over a year in a murder case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mob Lynching mob justice Kangaroo court Jharkhand Mob Lynching
India Matters
Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | EPS)
Madras High Court judge seeks contempt proceedings against actor Suriya for remarks on NEET
Ladakh stand-off: It’s time for strategic clarity
For representational purposes
Yoga, chyawanprash in new govt protocol for recovered Covid-19 patients
Dunnadi Asthan in south Kashmir's Shopian was electrified recently after a 63 KVA transformer was installed in the village.
Truly electrifying moment! After 73 years, J&K village begins tryst with light and hope

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
All MPs should send unequivocal message that the whole Nation stands with soldiers: PM Modi
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)
"With a heavy heart leaving mumbai": Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp