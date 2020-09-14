STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ladakh BJP MP Tsering Namgyal tests COVID-19 positive, advised quarantine

Tsering, who is also BJP president for Ladakh, gave the information about his COVID-19 test in a tweet and said his health is fine but was advised 'quarantine'.

BJP MP from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal. | (File | PTI)

By PTI

LEH: BJP leader and Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal tested positive for coronavirus on Monday on a day he took part in a series of activities, including a 25-km cycling event led by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju.

He urged all those who had come in contact with him over the last few days to go for self-isolation and undertake COVID-19 test.

Officials said Rijiju, who arrived here on a visit, was among others received by the Ladakh MP at the Leh Airport on Sunday.

He participated in the 'Fit India Cyclothon' led by the Union minister in Leh on Monday morning.

Local cycling associations and many enthusiastic sports persons also attended the cycling event which is a part of the month-and-a-half long 'Fit India Freedom Run' from August 15 to October 2, the officials said.

Tsering had cycled at an altitude of 2,600 metres above sea level to encourage people to be healthy and fit by including physical activities and sports in their daily lives.

The Lok Sabha member had also attended the function with Rijiju who laid the foundation stone of a synthetic track and AstroTurf for football in Open Stadium, near Spituk and Gymnasium Hall in Leh.

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor R K Mathur, Chief Executive Councillor of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh, Gyal P Wangyal and senior civil and police officers besides sports persons had also attended the function.

Ladakh has recorded 40 COVID-related deaths -- 17 in Leh and 23 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic in March.

The virus caseload stands at 3,345, of whom 73 per cent patients have been cured, while the remaining 869 are undergoing treatment.

