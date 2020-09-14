STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SC to organise workshop to enable staff to cope with stress during COVID-19 pandemic

The workshop will be organized in collaboration with the Director, Institute of Human Behavior and Allied Sciences, Delhi on Tuesday.

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court is organising an interactive workshop on Tuesday to ensure overall wellness and to create awareness amongst its officers, Registry officials, advocates and litigants to enable them to deal with the strain, fear and anxieties induced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The apex court, which on Monday issued a press note in this regard, termed the current situation as "unprecedented" and said the workshop, 'Mind Matters', is being organised on the directions of Chief Justice S A Bobde, who noticed the stress, fear, anxiety and worries that are common responses due to uncertainty raised during COVID-19 Pandemic.

"All the officers of the rank of Registrars and Additional Registrars will join the workshop. Learning from the experience of the workshop interactive programmes will be arranged for others staff members and stake-holders in future. Mental wellness Helpdesk & tele-consultation is in contemplation for future in the Supreme Court of India," the press note said.

"The Supreme Court Administration has been focusing on physical aspect and ensuring the physical safety of all concerned from the contagion of COVID-19. But the studies have indicated long term psychological distress of the pandemic."

"In the wake of these stressful and testing times, the leaders in the administration need to lead from the front and ensure overall wellness of all the subordinates, besides keeping themselves mentally strong and well equipped to cope up with the stress and anxiety," the note said.

It said that learning from the experience of the workshop interactive programmes will be arranged for other staff members and stake-holders in future.

"Mental wellness Helpdesk and tele-consultation is in contemplation for future in the Supreme Court of India," it said.

