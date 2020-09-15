Punjab police arrest two persons with sophisticated weapons, duo had link with KZF militant

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Police arrested two persons with six sophisticated weapons, who were planning a terror attack in the state, allegedly operating in connivance with five criminals,including a militant of Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) currently languishing in Amritsar jail.

Another pro-Khalistan terrorist module was busted with the arrest of Harjeet Singh alias Raju and Shamsher Singh alias Shera, both residents of Mianpur village in Tarn Taran district. They were nabbed as Punjab Police had launched a drive to ensure thorough frisking and checking of all those entering the state from various parts of the country.

Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta said, "The Pakistan-backed module was busted on the basis of inputs about the nefarious designs of certain pro-Khalistan elements trying to disturb peace and harmony in the state by launching terror attacks."

"Six sophisticated weapons (one 9mm pistol, four .32 calibre pistols and one .32 revolver), 8 live rounds of ammunition, several mobile phones and an internet dongle were seized from the duo, who were nabbed at the checkpost near Hotel Jashan on Rajpura-Sirhind road by a police party. During preliminary investigation, the accused revealed that they got four weapons from Burhanpur in Madhya Pradesh and two from Safidon in Jind district of Haryana," he said.

Gupta said, "Initial investigations have further revealed that the two men were planning a major terror attack in Punjab in connivance with five criminals: Shubhdeep Singh of Cheecha in Amritsar, now lodged in Amritsar Jail; Amritpal Singh Baath of Mianpur in Tarn Taran, wanted in twelve different cases of murder, attempt to murder, Arms Act in Tarn Taran and Amritsar Rural districts; Randeep Singh of Chheharta in Amritsar, wanted in drug cases in Amritsar, along with Goldy and Ashu, both from Karnal in Haryana.’’

Sharing details about Shubhdeep Singh, Gupta said he was an active militant of KZF, who was arrested by Punjab Police in September last year with the recovery of a China-made drone from Mahawa village in Amritsar Rural District.

In April last year, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had filed a chargesheet against him along with eight others, including Akashdeep Singh, Balwant Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Balbir Singh, Maan Singh, Gurdev Singh, Sajanpreet Singh and Romandeep Singh before the special NIA court in Mohali.

This case related to information that Pakistan based Chief of KZF, Ranjeet Singh alias Neeta in connivance with Gurmeet Singh alias Bagga, a Germany based KZF operative, had smuggled arms, ammunition, explosives and fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) into India via drones from Pakistan.

Regarding Randeep Singh, Gupta said that he is wanted in by the SSOC Amritsar in a case of attempt to murder, drug smuggling and Arms Act.

Gupta said that a case was today registered under sections 212, 216, 120-B of IPC, Arms Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act. The duo is already wanted in an attempt to murder and Arms Act case registered in Police Station Sarai Amanat Khan in Tarn Taran.