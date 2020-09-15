STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Punjab police arrest two persons with sophisticated weapons, duo had link with KZF militant

The duo is already wanted in an attempt to murder and Arms Act case registered in Police Station Sarai Amanat Khan in Tarn Taran.

Published: 15th September 2020 12:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2020 12:34 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image for representational purpose only

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Police arrested two persons with six sophisticated weapons, who were planning a terror attack in the state, allegedly operating in connivance with five criminals,including a militant of Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) currently languishing in Amritsar jail.

Another pro-Khalistan terrorist module was busted with the arrest of Harjeet Singh alias Raju and Shamsher Singh alias Shera, both residents of  Mianpur village in Tarn Taran district. They were nabbed as Punjab Police had launched a drive to ensure thorough frisking and checking of all those entering the state from various parts of the country.

Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta said, "The Pakistan-backed module was busted on the basis of inputs about the nefarious designs of certain pro-Khalistan elements trying to disturb peace and harmony in the state by launching terror attacks." 

"Six sophisticated weapons (one 9mm pistol, four .32 calibre pistols and one .32 revolver), 8 live rounds of ammunition, several mobile phones and an internet dongle were seized from the duo, who were nabbed at the checkpost near Hotel Jashan on Rajpura-Sirhind road by a police party. During preliminary investigation, the accused revealed that they got four weapons from Burhanpur in Madhya Pradesh and two from Safidon in Jind district of Haryana," he said.

Gupta said, "Initial investigations have further revealed that the two men were planning a major terror attack in Punjab in connivance with five criminals: Shubhdeep Singh of Cheecha in Amritsar, now lodged in Amritsar Jail; Amritpal Singh Baath of  Mianpur in Tarn Taran, wanted in twelve different cases of murder, attempt to murder, Arms Act in Tarn Taran and Amritsar Rural districts; Randeep Singh of Chheharta in Amritsar, wanted in drug cases in Amritsar, along with Goldy and Ashu, both from Karnal in Haryana.’’

Sharing details about Shubhdeep Singh, Gupta said he was an active militant of KZF, who was arrested by Punjab Police in September last year with the recovery of a China-made drone from Mahawa village in Amritsar Rural District.

In April last year, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had filed a chargesheet against him along with eight others, including Akashdeep Singh, Balwant Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Balbir Singh, Maan Singh, Gurdev Singh, Sajanpreet Singh and Romandeep Singh before the special NIA court in Mohali.

This case related to information that Pakistan based Chief of KZF, Ranjeet Singh alias Neeta in connivance with Gurmeet Singh alias Bagga, a Germany based KZF operative, had smuggled arms, ammunition, explosives and fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) into India via drones from Pakistan.

Regarding Randeep Singh, Gupta said that he is wanted in by the SSOC Amritsar in a case of attempt to murder, drug smuggling and Arms Act.

Gupta said that a case was today registered under sections 212, 216, 120-B of IPC, Arms Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act. The duo is already wanted in an attempt to murder and Arms Act case registered in Police Station Sarai Amanat Khan in Tarn Taran.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Punjab weapons Khalistan Zindabad Force pakistan Terror attack Punjab Police
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Pushkar V/EPS)
Same-sex marriages not part of Indian culture and law: SG to Delhi HC
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Plasma therapy for Covid-19 patients can't be written off, says study
Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan | Shekhar yadav
Paying fine doesn’t mean I have accepted SC verdict: Prashant Bhushan
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
India will now have to deploy troops all along LAC: Ex-Army commanders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
All MPs should send unequivocal message that the whole Nation stands with soldiers: PM Modi
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)
"With a heavy heart leaving mumbai": Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp