No actionable inputs to show nexus between people in film industry, drug traffickers: Government

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said the NCB carries out searches, seizures, arrests and investigations continuously throughout the year on the actionable inputs.

Published: 16th September 2020 01:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2020 01:54 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government on Tuesday said no actionable inputs were received by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) revealing the alleged nexus between people in the film industry and drug traffickers.

Replying to a written question in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said the NCB carries out searches, seizures, arrests and investigations continuously throughout the year on the actionable inputs developed on its own or received from other sources.

"During the period of COVID-19 lockdown, no such actionable inputs were received by NCB revealing the nexus between people in the film industry and drug traffickers.

"However, a case in this regard has been registered by NCB Mumbai zonal unit on August 28, 2020. Till date, in this case 10 persons have been arrested. Drugs such as Ganja, Hashish, Tetra Hydro Cannabinol and Lysergic acid De-ethylamide have been seized in the operation," he said.

Reddy was replying to a question on whether the government has conducted a detailed inquiry into the nexus between people in the film industry and those involved in drug trade during the COVID-19 lockdown.

