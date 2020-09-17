STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19 patient 'thrashed' inside Rajkot Civil Hospital in viral video

As the video went viral on social media platforms, hospital authorities on Thursday claimed the patient was "mentally disturbed" and was being restrained, and not thrashed.

Published: 17th September 2020 10:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2020 10:43 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a passenger for COVID-19 test at a facility erected at a railway station to screen people coming from outside the city, in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: A video has surfaced purportedly showing a coronavirus patient being thrashed by nursing staff and security personnel inside the Rajkot Civil Hospital in Gujarat.

As the video went viral on social media platforms, hospital authorities on Thursday claimed the patient was "mentally disturbed" and was being restrained, and not thrashed, to avoid inflicting injuries to himself or others in the medical facility.

In the video, shot around a week back, nursing staff in PPE kit can be seen struggling to overpower the patient lying on the floor.

It was not known who shot the video.

While one person in PPE kit sits on the patient, another can be seen slapping and asking him to stay calm.

A security man also uses force to control the patient.

"The staff was only trying to make sure the patient does not hurt himself or others. Though the nursing staff had asked him to behave, he did not listen to them."

"He even tried to remove his clothes. Thus, the staff tried hard to restrain him and take him back to his bed," said hospital superintendent Dr Pankaj Buch.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Rajkot Civil Hospital
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo| Twitter)
China trying to obstruct India from patrolling at LAC but no power can stop our Army: Rajnath
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tahir Hussain, Safoora Zargar among 15 named in Delhi riots plot
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (File photo| AP)
Goodbye India, hello IPL: MS Dhoni set to 'rule roost' in UAE
For representational purposes (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustrations)
Job loss during lockdown sucked these women in Tamil Nadu into underbelly of couple swapping

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Youth Congress stages protest in front of NIA office
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
What’s the link between Vitamin D and Covid-19?
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp