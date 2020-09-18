Bengal polls: TMC all set to ride on Durga Puja sentiments, makes Mahalaya pledge

Pronab Mandal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: The ruling Trinamool Congress is all set to ride on the Durga Puja sentiment of the people to ensure the electoral dividend in the 2021 Assembly polls. The party has begun Puja preparations with 'Mahalaya pledge', the event from where the countdown of the festival begins.

On the auspicious occasion of Mahalaya, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee undertook a pledge, #MahalayaProtishruti to serve the community by bringing the joys of Durga Puja to those who have had to battle the twin crises of COVID-19 and Amphan. She also urged everyone in the state to come forward and extend a helping hand to those in need and celebrate the festival in its true spirit of togetherness.

"On the auspicious occasion of Mahalaya, I extend my warm regards to one & all. Although #COVID19 has restricted how we celebrate festivals, we shall not allow it to dampen the spirit of this Durga Puja. To this end & to lighten up every home, I undertake #MahalayaProtishruti," Mamata tweeted.

The festival found a place in the arena of Bengal’s politics since 2019 general elections when the Prime Ministerial candidate Narendra Modi and his deputy Amit Shah had hit out at the West Bengal chief minister accusing her of not allowing Hindus to celebrate Durga Puja and Kali Puja in the state.

"Maintaining all precautions amid Covid-19 pandemic, we will be with the people. Last year, the BJP wanted to step into puja committees in Kolkata but their efforts proved futile. Other than inaugurating a few pujas in suburban areas, their presence and involvement in the festival was not visible. Since the assembly election is a few months away, we will be with the people in the festive season," said a senior TMC leader.

Mamata’s nephew and party’s young wing chief Abhishek Banerjee, too, asked his young workers to stand beside the people and Covid warriors.

Mahalaya is here & the countdown to Durga Puja commences! The most profound aspect of Bengal's Durga Puja is sharing the festive joy as a community & to this end, I too undertake #MahalayaProtishruti. Together, let's ensure this month brings immense cheer to every home in Bengal,’’ tweeted Abhishek.

The state government will shortly issue a guideline for the puja organisers in the wake of the present scenario.