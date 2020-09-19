STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra police record 153 new COVID-19 cases; five more cops succumb

With the addition of the latest infections, the police force's COVID-19 tally has reached 20,954, the official said.

Published: 19th September 2020 03:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2020 03:38 PM   |  A+A-

Jammu and Kashmit healthcare worker

A health worker wearing a PPE kit collects a sample for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test at Kursoo Rajbagh in Srinagar Friday. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: At least 153 personnel of Maharashtra police tested positive for coronavirus, while five died of the infection in the last 24 hours, an official said on Saturday.

With the addition of the latest infections, the police force's COVID-19 tally has reached 20,954, the official said.

The fresh casualties have taken the toll in the department to 217, which includes 22 officers, he said.

As many as 17,006 personnel have recovered from the infection so far, while 3,731 are currently undergoing treatment at various hospitals, the official said.

Meanwhile, the police have registered 2,60,174 offences and arrested 35,086 people for violating prohibitory orders imposed to contain the viral spread, the official said.

Nearly 358 incidents of assault on police have been reported in the state, in which 86 personnel were injured, he said, adding that 76 health professionals were also attacked.

The police have collected fines to the tune of Rs 25.33 crore from people who violated prohibitory orders, the official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Mumbai police
India Matters
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet flies over Ladakh amid tension at LAC | pTI
Indian Army unable to patrol 5 posts due to presence of Chinese troops
Gayle force he might be, but even the Universe boss can't avoid the bio-bubble restriction!
Cartoon: Remote IPL! Switching on the fun and games in COVID times
Representational Image
TN COVID-19 care centre turns exam hall for final year student
Farmers’ groups, protesting agriculture Bills, arrive in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)
Explained: What are the new Agri Bills are and why farmers are unhappy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Members of various farmers' organizations burn an effigy during a protest over agriculture related ordinances in Amritsar. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: What are the new Agri Bills and why farmers are unhappy
Sri Krishna Mutt’s Rajangana was flooded. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Floods wreak havoc in Udupi, NDRF teams lead rescue ops
Gallery
MS Dhoni hasn't lost an ounce of his leadership acumen even after a 437-day hiatus as his battle-hardened CSK outfit beat Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 opener. (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni-led CSK extract revenge over defending champs Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 opener
Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore) | Captain Kohli will be key to Royal Challengers Bangalore's hopes in the 13th edition of the tournament. The star batsman hasn't been at his best in the T20 tournament, save the 2016 edition when he scored 640 runs in 16 matches to guide Bangalore to a runner-up finish. But with 'King Kohli' backed by big guns including South Africa's AB de Villiers and Aaron Finch of Australia, Bangalore will be optimistic about doing better than last year, when they finished with the wooden spoon. (Photo | AFP)
From Virat Kohli to Andre Russell: Five explosive players who could finish with the most Dream11 points in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp