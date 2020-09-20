STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Aircraft carrier 'Viraat' sets sail for Gujarat, to be dismantled and sold as scrap

As Viraat began its final journey from the Naval dockyard, a Navy helicopter circling overhead provided a majestic backdrop to the vessel's last voyage.

Published: 20th September 2020 02:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2020 02:12 AM   |  A+A-

INS Viraat during its last journey from Naval Dockyard to Alang in Gujarat where it will be dismantled in Mumbai Saturday Sept. 19 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Indian Navy's decommissioned aircraft carrier Viraat on Saturday set sail for the last time, on way to Alang in Gujarat, where it will be broken down and sold as scrap.

For Navy veterans who watched the huge vessel being towed away by a tug boat, it was an emotional moment as they stood near the Gateway of India, waving at the once 'floating town', aboard which they spent the best years of their career.

As Viraat began its final journey from the Naval dockyard, a Navy helicopter circling overhead provided a majestic backdrop to the vessel's last voyage.

A Defence spokesperson said Virrat was to leave for Alang on Friday, but its departure was delayed by a day.

The aircraft carrier served the Indian Navy for 29 years before being decommissioned in March 2017.

It had served in the UK's Royal Navy as HMS Hermes and was named INS Viraat after being inducted in the Indian Navy in 1987.

There were attempts to convert 'Viraat' into a museum or a restaurant, but none of the plans fructified.

Alang-based Shree Ram group bought it for Rs 38.54 crore at an auction.

Viraat will be dismantled at the Alang ship breaking yard, said company chairman Mukesh Patel.

"The vessel will likely reach Alang by September 21 if weather conditions remain favourable," he added.

Once the ship arrives, it will require clearances from the Gujarat Pollution Control Board and Customs before being brought ashore.

Permissions will also be needed for recycling as per the Supreme Court's 2013 guidelines, Patel said.

The ship will be scrapped in 9 to 12 months, he said.

Prior to being commissioned in Indian Navy on May 12, 1987, the aircraft carrier had served with UK's Royal Navy for 27 years under the name HMS Hermes, taking it to a total of 56 years of operational service, and making it among the oldest serving warships.

Under the Indian flag, Viraat played a crucial role in military operations such as Operation Jupiter, Operation Parakram and Operation Vijay.

Viraat was commissioned into Indian Navy on May 12, 1987 at Plymouth in the United Kingdom.

For the Indian Navy, Operation Jupiter in July 1989 was Viraat's first major operation, as part of the Indian Peace Keeping operations in Sri Lanka in the wake of the breakdown of the Indo-Sri Lankan accord of 1986.

Viraat also saw action during Operation Parakram in 2001-2002, post the terror attack on Parliament.

The last operational deployment of the ship was the participation in International Fleet Review at Vishakhapatanam on February 2016.

The ship also participated in various international joint exercises like Malabar (with US Navy), Varuna (with French Navy), Naseem-Al-Bahr (with Oman Navy) and was an integral element of annual Theater Level Operational Exercise (TROPEX).

Viraat is the second aircraft carrier to be broken down in India.

In 2014, Vikrant was broken down in Mumbai.

Four officers who served on board Viraat when it was operational, went on to become Indian Navy chiefs.

Nicknamed the Grand Old Lady, Viraat could carry a contingent of over 1,500 crew and officers.

"She was like a floating city, a piece of our country wherever we went," a former Navy officer said.

The warship served the British Navy for 25 years between 1959 and 1984.

It was then called HMS Hermes and had played a major role in the Falklands War of 1982.

When the Indian Navy acquired the warship in 1986, the British Navy predicted that it would not be in service for more than seven years.

But she went on to serve the Indian Navy for nearly 30 years, over four times the predicted life span.

Viraat was at sea for a whopping 2,258 days, covering 590000 nautical miles, and 22622 hours of flying operations, a Defence official said.

It could carry 25 aircraft, including Sea Harrier fighters and Sea King 42 B/C, Chetak, Kamov 31 and ALH helicopters.

While operational, Viraat weighed about 27,800 tonnes.

Its boilers had run for over 80,000 hours and it was probably the only warship, constructed during the World War II, to have served any country for so long, the official said.

Many social media users lamented the failure of successive governments to preserve Viraat and another aircraft carrier Vikrant as maritime muesums to depict India's rich naval heritage, instead of allowing them to be broken down and sold as scrap.

"#Viraat Callsign "Romeo Two Two" - End of an era, a glorious chapter in the history of @indiannavy. She departs #Mumbai today for her final journey. Old ships never die, their spirit lives on," tweeted PRO Defence Mumbai.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Viraat Indian Navy
India Matters
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet flies over Ladakh amid tension at LAC | pTI
Indian Army unable to patrol 5 posts due to presence of Chinese troops
Gayle force he might be, but even the Universe boss can't avoid the bio-bubble restriction!
Cartoon: Remote IPL! Switching on the fun and games in COVID times
Representational Image
TN COVID-19 care centre turns exam hall for final year student
Farmers’ groups, protesting agriculture Bills, arrive in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)
Explained: What are the new Agri Bills are and why farmers are unhappy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Members of various farmers' organizations burn an effigy during a protest over agriculture related ordinances in Amritsar. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: What are the new Agri Bills and why farmers are unhappy
Sri Krishna Mutt’s Rajangana was flooded. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Floods wreak havoc in Udupi, NDRF teams lead rescue ops
Gallery
MS Dhoni hasn't lost an ounce of his leadership acumen even after a 437-day hiatus as his battle-hardened CSK outfit beat Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 opener. (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni-led CSK extract revenge over defending champs Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 opener
Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore) | Captain Kohli will be key to Royal Challengers Bangalore's hopes in the 13th edition of the tournament. The star batsman hasn't been at his best in the T20 tournament, save the 2016 edition when he scored 640 runs in 16 matches to guide Bangalore to a runner-up finish. But with 'King Kohli' backed by big guns including South Africa's AB de Villiers and Aaron Finch of Australia, Bangalore will be optimistic about doing better than last year, when they finished with the wooden spoon. (Photo | AFP)
From Virat Kohli to Andre Russell: Five explosive players who could finish with the most Dream11 points in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp