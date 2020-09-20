Rajasthan imposes Section 144 of CrPC in 11 districts as state COVID-19 tally nears 1.15 lakh

By PTI

JAIPUR: Concerned over the rising number of coronavirus cases, the Rajasthan government on Saturday decided to impose Section 144 of the CrPC in 11 districts of the state.

The state has 33 districts and the provision prohibits an assembly of more than five persons at a place.

According to a release, the government also decided to continue the ban on social or religious functions till October 31.

However, the permission for 20 people at funerals and 50 in marriage functions will continue.

The decisions were taken in a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, the release said.

In view of alarming situation regarding coronavirus, it was decided to impose Section 144 of the CrPC in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Udaipur, Sikar, Pali and Nagaur, the release said.

People will have to wear masks and follow social distancing norms.

Health Minister Raghu Shrma, Chief Secretary Rajeeva Swarup, Principal Secretary (Home) Abhay Kumar, Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) Akhil Arora and other officials were present in the meeting.

Fourteen more people died from coronavirus in Rajasthan on Saturday as 1,834 fresh infections surfaced, pushing the total number of cases to 1,13,124, according to an official report.

So far, 1,322 people have succumbed to the infection in the state.

Two deaths were reported from Hanumangarh while Ajmer, Banswara, Baran, Jaipur, Jaisalmer, Jhalawar, Jodhpur, Kota, Rajsamand, Sikar, Tonk and Udaipur reported one fatality each.

The maximum fresh cases were detected in Jaipur where 386 people tested positive for coronavirus, followed by Jodhpur, which reported 296 cases.

Kota reported 142 cases, followed by Ajmer (115), Alwar (102); Bhilwara (88); Udaipur (87); Bikaner (60); Pali (59); Sikar (45); Nagaur (43); Dungarpur (32); Ganganagar (29); Tonk (27) and Jhalawar (26).

Jalore, Sirohi and Baran reported 25 cases each, followed by Pratapgarh (22); Churu, Dholpur and Rajsamand (21 each); Bundi (20); Chittorgarh (18); Banswara (17); Dausa (16); Sawaimadhopur (13); Jhunjhunu (12); Jaisalmer (10); Hanumangarh (9); Karauli (9); Bharatpur (7) and Barmer (6).

A total of 93,805 patients have recovered so far and the number of active cases in the state is 17,997, the report said.

Health Minister Raghu Sharma has directed officials to set up a 32-bedded ICU at Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh Government Hospital for patients who have recovered from the infection but suffering from other critical diseases.