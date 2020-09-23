STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

22 new COVID-19 cases in Mizoram, tally rises to 1,713

Eleven cases were reported from Lunglei district, six from Serchhip district, and five cases from Aizawl district.

Published: 23rd September 2020 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2020 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AIZAWL: At least 22 people including 16 BSF jawans have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, taking the state's virus caseload to 1,713, an official said on Wednesday.

Sixteen Border Security Force (BSF) jawans posted at Lunglei and Serchhip, one non-state resident construction worker and the five state residents tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24-hours, the official said.

Eleven cases were reported from Lunglei district, six from Serchhip district, and five cases from Aizawl district, he said.

The five patients from Aizawl have no travel history and contracted the virus during contact tracing between September 16-18 while 16 BSF jawans and a worker of a private construction company have come from other states, he said.

All the 22 patients aged between 15 and 57 years were out of danger as they were asymptomatic, he added.

Of the total 1,713, COVID-19 cases, 690 are active as 1,023 people have already recovered from the virus.

The recovery rate is 59.72 per cent, the official said, adding that Mizoram has so far not reported any COVID-19 death.

As many as 64,312 samples have been tested for COVID- 19 till Tuesday evening, the health department said.

Meanwhile, the Aizawl district administration has declared Bawngkawn locality as containment zone following the detection of 37 new COVID-19 cases from the neighbourhood on Tuesday.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mizoram COVID 19 BSF Mizoram Aizawl
India Matters
Parliamentarians in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bill to help in curbing misuse of foreign donations passed in Lok Sabha
Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Malaysia are among the are 36 countries which provide e-visa facility. (Representational Image)
16 countries provide visa-free entry to Indian passport holders: Centre
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
UP Film City to come up in 1,000-acres land along Yamuna Expressway
Workstation and vacation can go hand in hand, thanks to the new found meaning of 'WFH'
WFH now stands for 'working from hills' for some Hyderabad techies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Phase-III human clinical trial of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine begins in Pune
BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
This time, IPL is about stars, sixes ... & Sourav Ganguly
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp