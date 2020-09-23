STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rs 517 crore spent on PM Modi's visit to 58 countries since 2015: MEA

President Donald Trump shakes hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 'Howdy Modi: Shared Dreams, Bright Futures' event at NRG Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Houston. | (Photo | AP)

US President Donald Trump shakes hands with PM Narendra Modi during the 'Howdy Modi' event. (File | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Since 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited 58 countries, and Rs 517.82 crores have been spent on them in total, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The information was provided in a reply given by Minister of State (MoS), MEA, V Muraleedharan, to the query posed by MP Fauzia Khan.

The reply stated that the Prime Minister's visits abroad have "enhanced understanding of India's perspectives on bilateral, regional and global issues by other countries, and have strengthened our relations with them across a wide range of sectors including trade and investment, technology, maritime, space, defense collaboration and people to people contact.

These in turn have contributed to India's national development agenda to promote economic growth and well being of our people."

The reply also added that the country is now increasingly contributing to shaping the global agenda at the multilateral level including on climate change, trans-national crime and terrorism, cybersecurity & nuclear non-proliferation, and offering to the world its own unique initiatives for global issues like the International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure. 

