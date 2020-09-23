STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Show me where I demeaned farmers', asks Kangana as NSUI Punjab burns her effigies

In a tweet on Sunday, she had termed the protesters as the same 'terrorists' who indulged in bloodshed even as no citizen lost citizenship due to CAA as she re-tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Published: 23rd September 2020 03:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2020 03:55 PM

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: A war of words has broken out between Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and NSUI Punjab over the former's comments on the farmers' protests against the three farm bills passed in Parliament.

Sharing pictures of yesterday’s protest on tweeter, the Punjab Congress tweeted, "Under the leadership of  @AkshaySharmaOrg, @NSUIPunjab burnt the effigies of Kangana Ranaut at Amritsar. They further criticised her for crossing all limits by disrespecting the farmers by labelling them terrorists.
#IRejectAntiFarmerAct #KisanVirodhiNarendraModi."

Reacting to the Punjab congress tweet, Kangana re-tweeted, "First congress in Maharashtra threatened me and beat my posters with chappals now congress in Punjab burning my effigies, seems like a clear case of mistaken identity. Am I some minister or a great opposition leader? Who they think I am? This is rather flattering @INCIndia."

Then Akshay Sharma of NSUI replied to her tweet: "This is a new low for you @KangnaTeam. Not only is your arrogance demeaning to our farmers, but it is such a shame for every Indian too. Enough with your half baked knowledge, and two faced bigotry."

To this, Kangana replied, "Can you please show me where I demeaned farmers? If you can’t, will you apologise to me? You are spreading lies and doing nasty propaganda to suit your political agendas."

In a tweet on Sunday, she had termed the protesters as the same 'terrorists' who indulged in bloodshed even as no citizen lost citizenship due to CAA as she re-tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

