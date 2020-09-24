Bihar elections: Pappu Yadav's party issues poll pledges through court affidavit

By Express News Service

PATNA: Pappu Yadav's Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) on Thursday claimed to have become the first political party to issue its poll pledge (Pratigya Patra) with a court affidavit.

Releasing the "pledge-affidavit" in Patna, JAP chief Pappu Yadav said if voted to power, his party will provide free electricity and water to the people living below the poverty line and a grant of Rs 10 lakh or a government job to women who go for inter-caste marriage.

He declared through the affidavit that the party will give up power if all the promises made are not fulfilled in three years of government formation.

Yadav further said that his party will abolish the words such as ‘Forward, Backward, Dalit, Mahadalit, Hindu and Muslim’ from the society that create discriminations.

The boys and girls who pass the intermediate/plus-two exam with first division will be gifted with motorbikes and scootys respectively, he announced, adding that the loan amount under Student Credit Scheme will be hiked from Rs 4 lakh to 10 lakh.

He also promised to make permanent jobs of all the guest professors and contractual teachers.

“The JAP, if voted to power, will also appoint deputy chief ministers from the upper caste, the minority, Schedule castes, and the most backward class in order to ensure proper representations of all sections of society.

Yadav claimed that all government offices at the block and district levels along with hospitals would be made corruption-free within six months.

The JAP has also promised through the affidavit to give a loan of up to Rs 10 lakh at zero per cent interest for the wedding of girls with a facility for repayment of the loan in the next 5 years.

Yadav said the hospitals in the block and district headquarters will be equipped with super-specialist technology within two-and-a-half years after the formation of the government.

He also promised to set up a Film City in the name of the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput with a subsidy for shooting films in Bihar. All the roads in the state will be free from toll taxes for the vehicles carrying the students and farmers, he added.

“Ours will be a government pledged to the safety of people as we will provide a security or SOS button on every mobile phone. With this, women can contact the nearest police station, PCR vans, relatives, and the volunteers in an emergency”, he said, adding that 300 centres will be opened across the state where nutritious food will be available at Rs 5 per plate.