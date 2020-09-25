Farm bills to benefit small, marginal farmers most, says PM Modi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Hitting out at the Opposition at its attack on his government over the farm bills issue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that those who always "lied" to farmers are now "shooting from their shoulders" and misleading them for their own political benefit.

Addressing BJP leaders and workers on the birth anniversary of party's ideologue Deendayal Upadhyay, Modi asked them to reach out to farmers on the ground and inform them about details and benefits of the new agriculture reforms and how these will empower them.

Our ground connect will finish off the propaganda being spread about the reforms, he said.

Modi said small and marginal farmers, who constitute 85 per cent of the peasant community, will benefit the most from these reforms which, he added, give them an option to sell their produce outside agriculture 'mandis' for a better price.

Attacking the Congress, which has been trying to mount a nationwide protests against these bills, Modi said hollow slogans were given in favour of farmers and workers for many decades since Independence and governments at the Centre and states were formed in their name.

All that farmers and labourers got was a jumbled web of promises and laws, he said.

Modi said those who always lied to farmers are now "shooting from their shoulders" and misleading them.

"They are spreading rumours. Saving farmers from such rumours and explaining the importance of the agriculture reforms is the responsibility and duty of all BJP workers because we have to make the future of farmers bright," Modi said.

The three bills passed by Parliament are the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

The Congress along with many other opposition parties has claimed that the bills will harm the interest of farmers and benefit corporates, a claim denied by the government.

The Centre has asserted the proposed laws will be beneficial for farmers and increase their income.

The prime minister also lauded the new labour laws passed by Parliament in the Monsoon session, asserting that they will ensure timely salary for over 50 crore organised and unorganised workers.

In his address, Modi also said his government has been very clear that it should not excessively interfere in the lives of those who do not need the government.

"The government must use its resources more on the deprived and the marginalised," he said.

"This birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal ji is even more relevant as the reformist decisions taken by the government in recent times had the imprint of the vision shown by him," he said.

"Every BJP government, Central or State, is trying to ensure that every individual feels included in the growth of the nation and doesn't feel ignored," he said, adding that, "this is our motivation moving ahead".

It is fitting that faceless assessment of tax filings, one of the biggest reforms in our tax system, comes into effect from today on Deendayal Upadhyay's birth anniversary, he noted "Our mantra and karma is Nation first," he asserted.