STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

IGP reviews border security grid in J-K amid dropping of weapons by drones

An officer said the dropping of weapons using drones was specially dwelled upon and suggestions to counter the same were discussed.

Published: 26th September 2020 10:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2020 10:34 PM   |  A+A-

Soliders stand guard on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway at Awantipora in Pulwama District on Thursday.

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: A senior police officer on Saturday reviewed the border security grid and national highway security while urging his men to further strengthen relations with people of border areas to foil the nefarious designs of anti-national elements to disturb peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

The direction by Inspector General of Police, Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh comes in the backdrop of Pakistan using drones to drop weapons across the Line of Control (LoC) and apprehension of any subversive activity by terrorists.

Singh was speaking at a meeting of senior officers during his visit to Samba district.

Deputy Inspector General, Jammu-Kathua-Samba Range, Vivek Gupta, DIG Udhampur-Reasi range Sujit Kumar, DIG Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban Abdul Jabbar, Senior Superintendent of police, Kathua, Shainder Mishra, SSP Samba  Rajesh Sharma, SSP Jammu Shridhar Patil, SSP Udhampur Shargun Shukla, SP (operations) Jammu Naresh Kumar and other officers attended the meeting, a police spokesperson said.

He said SSP Samba gave a detailed power point presentation on the security set up in the district viz-a-viz deployment of Border Security Force, Army and Samba Police in three tiers of the counter-terrorism grid and it was followed by presentations by SP operations, SSP Kathua and DIG Udhampur on the emerging challenges along the international border.

The spokesperson said the meeting discussed the suggestions and measures to further improve the security grid following recent detection of a tunnel along the International Border in Kathua district and dropping of arms by drones in Kathua, Samba and Jammu districts.

"The IGP exhorted the officers to work in unison and sensitised them about the emerging challenges and the recent trends in the region. Suggestions of officers were compiled and instructions provided to improve and strengthen the security grid," the spokesperson said.

He said the dropping of weapons using drones was specially dwelled upon and suggestions to counter the same were discussed.

"We have to remain on the constant vigil and alert so that any evil attempt to disrupt peace in J&K is effectively foiled," the IGP said.

He also impressed for further strengthening relations with the people of border areas and emphasised on continuing the good teamwork with full coordination and synergy at various levels with the Army and other security forces.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir
India Matters
Souparnika Nair
Meet Souparnika Nair, the 10-year-old singing sensation who has wowed Britain and AR Rahman
Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla (Photo | PTI)
Will Centre have Rs 80,000 crore to spend for Covid vaccine: Serum Institute CEO
Image for representational purpose
82 per cent taxpayers harassed for TDS mismatch: CAG
Small minds try to re-make history

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
"Wish we had more time with each other": Kamal Haasan mourns SPB
(Photo | EPS)
RIP SPB: Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam laid to rest with full police honour
Gallery
Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan were among the four Indians who made it to the twenty-strong list of world's most admired men for the year 2020 released by YouGov. (Photos | Agencies)
Barack Obama is 'World's most admired man 2020'; PM Modi, Cristiano Ronaldo in top 10. Full list
All-round performance by Delhi Capitals guided them to 44 runs victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday. (Photo | ANI)
IPL in PICS: Chennai Super Kings' poor run continues as Delhi Capitals seize 44 run-victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp