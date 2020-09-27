STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP-led NDA turned blind eye to Punjab, it's not the alliance envisioned by Vajpayee: Harsimrat Kaur

The SAD's alliance began with BJP's precursor Jan Sangh in 1967, and thereafter both parties have contested most of the elections together.

Published: 27th September 2020 12:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2020 12:56 AM   |  A+A-

Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal (File Photo |PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Senior SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Saturday said the BJP-led NDA government at the centre turned a blind eye to Punjab and is not the alliance that was envisioned by former prime minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who recently resigned from the Union Cabinet in protest against the farm bills made these remarks after her husband and SAD president Sukhbir Badal announced that the party was pulling out of the BJP-led NDA alliance.

ALSO READ | Oldest ally of BJP Shiromani Akali Dal quits NDA over newly passed Farm Bills

"If pain and protests of three crore punjabis fail to melt the rigid stance of the Centre, it is no longer the NDA envisioned by Vajpayee ji and Badal sahab," she tweeted.

"An alliance that turns a deaf ear to its oldest ally and a blind eye to the pleas of those who feed the nation is no longer in the interest of Punjab," she said.

The SAD's alliance began with BJP's precursor Jan Sangh in 1967, and thereafter both parties have contested most of the elections together.

ALSO WATCH:

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SAD Harsimrat Kaur Badal Farm Bills NDA
India Matters
Souparnika Nair
Meet Souparnika Nair, the 10-year-old singing sensation who has wowed Britain and AR Rahman
Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla (Photo | PTI)
Will Centre have Rs 80,000 crore to spend for Covid vaccine: Serum Institute CEO
Image for representational purpose
82 per cent taxpayers harassed for TDS mismatch: CAG
Small minds try to re-make history

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
"Wish we had more time with each other": Kamal Haasan mourns SPB
(Photo | EPS)
RIP SPB: Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam laid to rest with full police honour
Gallery
Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan were among the four Indians who made it to the twenty-strong list of world's most admired men for the year 2020 released by YouGov. (Photos | Agencies)
Barack Obama is 'World's most admired man 2020'; PM Modi, Cristiano Ronaldo in top 10. Full list
All-round performance by Delhi Capitals guided them to 44 runs victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday. (Photo | ANI)
IPL in PICS: Chennai Super Kings' poor run continues as Delhi Capitals seize 44 run-victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp