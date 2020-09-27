STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Northeast can become major centre of tourism: Home Minister Amit Shah

Shah said he has seen the tourist places of many states and countries but the beauty of the Northeast is unparalleled.

Published: 27th September 2020 09:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2020 10:29 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the country's Northeastern region with its rich natural beauty, culture and art can emerge as a major centre of world tourism.

Inaugurating the 'Destination North East-2020', a four-day event showcasing the region's rich heritage, diversity and tourism potentials, Shah said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Northeastern region will emerge as one of the favourite tourism and business destinations of India.

"Northeast, rich in natural beauty, folk culture and art, is fully capable of becoming a major centre of world tourism," he said.

The home minister said the 'Destination North East-2020', which will continue till September 30 here, aims to introduce various cultures of the country to each other along with the tourist destinations of the Northeast and through this the whole of India will also get familiar with the vibrant and diverse culture of the region.

Shah said he has seen the tourist places of many states and countries but the beauty of the Northeast is unparalleled.

"Northeast is the jewel of India and without it the Indian culture is incomplete," he said.

Inviting the next ceremony to be organised in his constituency Gandhinagar, Shah said it will familiarise the people of Northeast with the culture of Gujarat while the people of Gujarat will be introduced to the culture of the Northeast.

The home minister said peace in the Northeast is very important for economic development, promotion of tourism and employment in the region.

The Northeast, which was once in the news due to terrorism, blockades, violence, is now known for development, tourism, organic farming, industry and start-ups and this has been possible due to Modi's leadership in the last six years, he said.

Shah said a lot of work has been done to establish peace in the Northeast under the leadership of Modi.

The land boundary agreement with Bangladesh, end of blockade in Manipur, signing of the Bodo agreement and the surrender by 641 cadres of eight militant groups were among the notable achievements of the Modi government, he said.

The home minister said after becoming the prime minister, Modi has visited the Northeast more than 30 times, most by any prime minister since Independence.

He said development is not possible without proper funds and earlier plans were made for the development of the Northeast but the amount allocated for the region was very less.

The 14th Finance Commission increased the allocation for the Northeast by 251 per cent to Rs 3,13,375 crore, whereas the previous government through the 13th Finance Commission had given only Rs 89,168 crore, he said.

Shah also said adopting an all-inclusive and all-encompassing model of development, the Modi government has decided to spend 21 per cent of the budget of the Northeastern Council on the backward districts, villages and deprived communities.

The home minister said the Modi government has made a huge effort in the direction of linking the Northeastern states amongst themselves and connecting the region with the rest of India by rail, road and air links.

Under this, he said, six railway projects worth Rs 15,088 crore have been completed, Rs 553 crore will be spent on the development of airports and about Rs 10,000 crore has been allocated on 19 road projects of 869 km length.

Shah said during the coronavirus pandemic, the Modi government has provided all health facilities to the people of the Northeast including medicines and treatment through teleconference by AIIMS doctors.

He called for making the Northeast a hub of tourism, industry, IT and organic farming to increase the Northeast's participation in the country's GDP by 2024.

After independence, he said, the region's share in the country's GDP was about 20 per cent which has come down now.

Union Minister for Development of Northeastern Region Jitendra Singh and Chief Ministers of the eight Northeastern states were present on the occasion.

'Destination North East' is a calendar event of the Ministry of Development of Northeastern Region conceptualised with the objective of taking the region to other parts of the country and bringing them closer in order to strengthen national integration.

For 'Destination North East 2020', the theme is 'The Emerging Delightful Destinations' which speaks of the tourism destinations emerging stronger and more attractive when the sector picks up momentum.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Union Home Minister Amit Shah Prime Minister Narendra Modi
India Matters
Is Ladakh part of China’s hybrid war against India?
Kerala Health minister KK Shailaja (File Photo | EPS)
Kerala witnessing 2nd wave of Covid-19, says minister, warns of total lockdown
A file image of candidates coming out after taking the UPSC exam. For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Not possible to further defer civil services exams: UPSC tells SC
A policeman stands guard at the entrance to a Sikh house of worship as journalists film the aftermath of an attack in Kabul. (File photo | AP)
Facing IS, last embattled Sikhs, Hindus leave Afghanistan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Rajasthan Royals batsman Sanju Samson plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2020 cricket match. (Photo | IPL)
Indian Premier League 2020: Talking heads, episode 1
Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh (Photo| PTI)
Former Union Minister and BJP stalwart Jaswant Singh passes away at 82
Gallery
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan were among the four Indians who made it to the twenty-strong list of world's most admired men for the year 2020 released by YouGov. (Photos | Agencies)
Barack Obama is 'World's most admired man 2020'; PM Modi, Cristiano Ronaldo in top 10. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp