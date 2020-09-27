STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two railway officers rape UP woman on premises of Bhopal station

The girl, who has studied up till Class 12, was asked to reach Bhopal on the promise of a job, by one Rajesh Tiwari, a security counselor and disaster management in-charge.

Published: 27th September 2020 07:10 PM

stop rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A 22-year-old unemployed girl from Uttar Pradesh was allegedly gang-raped by two railway employees at the VIP lounge of the Bhopal station. The accused duo has been arrested and booked by the Government Railway Police (GRP). 

The girl, who has studied up till Class 12, was asked to reach Bhopal on the promise of a job, by one Rajesh Tiwari. According to the superintendent of police (SP Railways Bhopal) Hitesh Chaudhary, she was called to Bhopal by Tiwari, who is posted as a security counselor and disaster management in-charge at the divisional railway office (DRM-Bhopal) office.

The girl reached Bhopal by train on Saturday morning, after which she was provided a room in the VIP Lounge on Platform No. 1 by Tiwari with the help of his colleague Alok Malviya, a senior section engineer in West Central Railway (WCR-Bhopal Division).

Subsequently, both Tiwari and Malviya allegedly gang-raped the jobless young girl in the same room.

The young girl later gathered courage and reported the matter to the police. “We lodged a case of gang rape against both the railway employees on Saturday evening and arrested them in the night,” SP (Rail Bhopal) Hitesh Chaudhary told The New Indian Express.

The two have been suspended by the WCR-Bhopal following their arrest in the case.

“Rajesh Tiwari has been arrested in the past in an assault case,” a GRP-Bhopal source said.

Bhopal railway station Bhopal rape case Bhopal railway officers Government Railway Police crime against women
