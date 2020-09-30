STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bejing never accepted 1959 perception of LAC: India calls out Chinese doublespeak

Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Beijing does not recognise the Union Territory of Ladakh and accused India of illegally establishing Central rule there.

Published: 30th September 2020 01:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2020 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

This Sept. 14, 2018 file photo shows Pangong Lake in Ladakh region, India. (Photo | AP)

By Pushkar Banakar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  India on Tuesday rejected Chinese claims of the position of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, saying it has never accepted the so-called unilaterally defined 1959 perception of the LAC. Under various bilateral agreements, both India and China have committed to clarification and confirmation of the LAC.

“The two sides had engaged in an exercise to clarify and confirm the LAC up to 2003, but this process could not proceed further as the Chinese did not show a willingness to pursue it.  Therefore, the insistence now of the Chinese side there is only one LAC is contrary to the solemn commitments made by China in these agreements,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.

The response came after China on Monday said it abides by the 1959 LAC perception of then premier Zhou Enlai. Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Beijing does not recognise the Union Territory of Ladakh and accused India of illegally establishing Central rule there.

“China does not recognise the so-called Union Territory of Ladakh, which was illegally established by India, and opposes infrastructure construction in disputed border areas for military control purposes,” Wang said. 

No unilateral action desired at border: MEA

The MEA spokesperson also said that neither side should take any unilateral action in border areas after the consensus that was reached between the two neighbouring countries. Hitting out at the Chinese side, Srivastava said that India has always respected and abided by the Line of Actual Control.

“In the last few months, the Chinese side has repeatedly affirmed that the current situation in the border areas should be resolved in accordance with the agreements signed between the two countries,” he said.

“In the agreement reached between the External Affairs Minister and his Chinese counterpart on September 10 also, the Chinese side has reiterated its commitment to abide by all the existing agreements.”

India and China have signed at least six agreements since 1993 to ensure peace and tranquillity along the border areas.

The MEA spokesperson said that India expected the Chinese side to sincerely and faithfully abide by all agreements and understandings in their entirety and refrain from advancing an untenable unilateral interpretation of the LAC.

Ladakh’s UT status

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Beijing does not recognise Ladakh  UT and accused India of illegally establishing Central rule there

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Line of Actual Control India-China Border Standoff Ladakh Standoff
India Matters
Amnesty International (File photo | AP)
Govt's 'witch-hunt' forces Amnesty halt India operations
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
No seats on bus, train; migrant workers return to Surat on flight
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
54 per cent JNU scholars may drop out due to lack of study material: Survey
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
TNIE Expressions | We need to get the Covid vaccine right the first time: Prof Gupta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
FDA approved drug 'Teicoplanin' found more effective in treating COVID-19: IIT Delhi research
A vegetable market in Berhampur city. (Photo | EPS)
Unlock 5.0: More relaxations expected in October amid surge in cases
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp