STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Complaint filed in court against Mamata Banerjee for 'goons from Bihar' remark

The petition was filed before the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate by Sudhir Kumar Ojha, a local advocate.

Published: 01st April 2021 04:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2021 04:23 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUZAFFARPUR: A complaint was filed on Thursday against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee before a court here, assailing the alleged disparaging remarks she recently made about people from Bihar during campaigning for assembly elections.

The petition was filed before the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate by Sudhir Kumar Ojha, a local advocate, who took exception to the TMC supremo speaking about "goons from Bihar and UP" being brought in by the BJP, which has emerged as the principal challenger to her party.

Ojha, known for frequently coming up with petitions against politicians, movie stars and foreign heads of state, few of which go past the admission stage, has prayed for directions to the police that an FIR be lodged against Banerjee.

He has sought lodging of a case against Banerjee under IPC sections 147 and 148 (rioting), 295 and 295(A) (deliberate insult) and 511 (attempt to commit an offence).

The matter is likely to come up for hearing on April 8.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bihar Court Mamata Banerjee West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 West Bengal Polls 2021 TMC
India Matters
A still from Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Roohi'.
Deja-vu, alarm as entertainment industry takes stock of COVID-19 graph, charts roadmap
In normal circumstances, Kumbh is held for nearly four months. (File Photo| PTI)
Kumbh Mela begins formally in Haridwar despite rise in Covid-19 cases
Manavattira Yashmi Dechamma
Kodagu girl wins the UN H2021 Water Summit storytelling competition
Germany's Timo Werner reacts disappointed on the grass after he missed a big chance to score during the World Cup 2022 group J qualifying soccer match. (Photo | AP)
'How embarrassing': Germany suffer first World Cup qualifying loss in 20 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women walking with pitchers and containers to collect water in Asurla. (Photo | EPS)
WEF's gender gap index: India slips 28 places, ranks 140 among 156 countries
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | EV cost equal to normal car in 2 years, says Union Minister Gadkari
Gallery
The polling for the second phase of the three-phased assembly elections in Assam will take place on Thursday. 39 constituencies out of the remaining 79 are going to polls in the second phase. A total of 345 candidates are in the fray for 39 constituencies. Take a look at how elections take place in Assam. (Photo | Abhisek Saha)
Preparations in full swing as Assam gears up for second phase of Assembly elections
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp