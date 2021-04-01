STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DRDO develops lightweight bullet-proof jacket for armed forces

The jacket weighing around 9 kg meets the qualitative requirements of the Indian Army.

Published: 01st April 2021

Lightweight bullet-proof jacket

Lightweight bullet-proof jacket (Photo | DRDO India Twitter)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed a lightweight Bullet-Proof Jacket (BPJ) with the help of new technology. The jacket weighing around 9 kg meets the qualitative requirements of the Indian Army.

Defence sources said the Front Hard Armour Panel (FHAP) of the jacket was tested at Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL), Chandigarh, and metrelevant BIS standards.

The jacket has been developed by Kanpur-based Defence Materials and Stores Research and Development Establishment (DMSRDE), a DRDO laboratory. The technology that reduces the weight of the jacket assumes significance as it would enhance the comfort of soldiers while ensuring survivability.

“Each gram of weight reduction of the bulletproof jacket is crucial. The indigenous technology reduces the weight of the medium-sized BPJ from 10.4 kg to 9 kg. Very specific materials and processing technologies have been developed for the purpose,” said a defence official.

Congratulating the DMSRDE team for the development, Secretary of Department of Defence (R&D) and Chairman of DRDO Dr. G Satheesh Reddy said the lightweight bulletproof jacket will boost the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative and it will be beneficial for the safety and security of armed forces personnel.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO scientists and Industry for developing the lightweight BPJ to make the soldiers more comfortable. India needs more such innovative product design and development to realise the dream of Atmanirbhar Bharat, he said.

India exports bulletproof jackets to 18 countries. Industrial licenses have been issued to 15 companies for manufacturing bulletproof jackets having production capacity in the country of over 10 lakh per annum to meet the domestic and export requirement.

