Mamata dials Bengal guv, alleges TMC supporters not being allowed to cast vote

Published: 01st April 2021 05:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2021 05:27 PM   |  A+A-

Paramilitary personnel clicks a picture as West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visits a polling booth during the second phase of the assembly election at Boyal in Nandigram. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that she had dialled Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and a senior Election Commission (EC) official to inform them about certain poll-related issues, but refused to divulge the details.

According to TMC sources, the chief minister had called Dhankhar from a polling booth at Boila in Nandigram constituency, where she is pitted against her protege-turned- adversary Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP, and alleged that supporters of her party were not being allowed to cast votes by saffron camp workers.

BJP leaders, however, have denied the charge.

"Yes, I have spoken to the Governor and an EC special observer. I cannot reveal what all I discussed with them," Banerjee told reporters after coming out of the polling station.

Dhankhar, confirming that he received a call from Banerjee, said officials concerned have been intimated about the "issues" flagged by her.

He also said that necessary steps would be taken to ensure that the rule of law was strictly adhered to.

"Issues flagged @MamataOfficial a while ago on phone have been imparted to the concerned. There is full assurance of the concerned to adherence to rule of law," Dhankhar, who had had frequent run-ins with the TMC government since he took charge in 2019, tweeted.

"Am confident all will act in right spirit and earnestness so that democracy flourishes," he posted on the microblogging site.

 

