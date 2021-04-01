STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mirzapur: Muslim body to boycott nikah ceremony where dowry, music are part of weddings

Terming dowry as "un-Islamic", committee chairman Maulana Najam Ali Khan said that due to the ever-increasing demand for dowry, girls are not getting married in a large section of society.

Published: 01st April 2021 11:35 AM

Shikha, 22, a resident of Jagatpuri, got engaged to Kunal from Noida eight months earlier and was all set to tie the knot on November 25. But the marriage was called off by the groom's family as her family was only able to offer Rs 2.5 lakh as dowry.

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By ANI

MIRZAPUR: An influential Muslim body in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur -- Markazi Sunni Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind -- has said they will not solemnise Muslim marriages if dowry will be a part of it.

Terming dowry as "un-Islamic", committee chairman Maulana Najam Ali Khan said that due to the ever-increasing demand for dowry, girls are not getting married in a large section of society.

Further, the Muslim body also stated that they would not conduct a nikah ceremony where music and dance are happening and DJ is there. "This is against Islam; (we) will boycott such weddings," the committee members of the Muslim body added.

Custodian of the Muslim body, Mufti Abdul Khalik said, "A movement has started in Mirzapur against dowry seekers and those who eat while standing up."

Those who play DJ and fireworks in celebration of marriages will also be boycotted by the Muslim body.

Muslim clerics had earlier also raised objections on the usage of music in weddings terming it a financial burden and wastage. 

