STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ahead of third phase of Assam polls, JP Nadda says Congress has become 'mentally bankrupt'

BJP Chief JP Nadda further called the Congress party 'political tourists', saying that they only came for 'photo sessions' during polls.

Published: 02nd April 2021 04:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2021 04:59 PM   |  A+A-

BJP chief JP Nadda

BJP chief JP Nadda (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

KAMRUP: The Congress party has become 'mentally bankrupt', said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda on Friday while hitting out at Opposition parties in Assam for 'indulging in politics of opportunism' ahead of the third phase of the state assembly elections.

"When I look at our rivals, I say they indulge in politics of opportunism and Congress has become mentally bankrupt. Polls are going on in Bengal, Kerala and Assam. In Kerala, Congress is contesting against the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) but is contesting along with them in Bengal and Assam," Nadda said while addressing a rally at Boko in Assam's Kamrup district.

He further called the Congress party 'political tourists', saying that they only came for 'photo sessions' during polls.

ALSO READ | After EVM found in car of Assam BJP MLA’s wife, EC suspends four and orders repoll

"There is a difference between being a political activist and being a political tourist. When I speak of Congress, I always say that they are political tourists. Party leaders come for photo sessions during elections. They come, wave, speak and then go back. They have no knowledge," the BJP chief added.

This comes ahead of the third phase of the Assam assembly polls set to take place on April 6.

The second phase that took place on Thursday saw a voter turnout of 74.76 per cent. Polling for the third and final phase will be held on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assam Polls 2021 Assam Elections 2021 JP Nadda Congress BJP
India Matters
A health worker in PPE kit collects a swab sample from a traveller at Anand Vihar ISBT during coronavirus screening. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Second Covid wave fast-n-furious, 10 states fighting infection explosion
A health worker collects a swab sample of a man for the COVID-19 test at New Delhi railway station. (File photo| ANI)
8 states witness steep rise in Covid cases, account for 81% of single-day infections
A medic conducts COVID-19 testing of a tourist at Gateway of India as others wait for their turn. (Photo | PTI)
Half of Covid patients in Maharashtra under-40, only 18% elderly positive
Kamalathal receiving documents of the land transfer | Twitter
Industrialist Anand Mahindra all praise for TN’s Idly Paati, to build house for her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gyms closed, cinema halls at 50%: Karnataka announces stringent restrictions in COVID-19 fight
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
No lockdown without consulting Delhi public: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp