This Chhattisgarh district goes under total lockdown for nine days

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: In the wake of the spike in Covid-19 cases in Chhattisgarh, the Durg district administration has declared to impose a total lockdown for nine days from April 6.

Collector Sarveshwar Bhure said that the decision was taken owing to a consistent rise in coronavirus cases recently. Durg district is about 40 km west of Raipur.

"We are working out on which activities will be permitted and regulated during the lockdown duration that will continue till April 14. It will be issued soon”, Bhure said.

Chhattisgarh recorded 4,617 Covid cases on a single day on Thursday which is only next to Maharashtra with 43,183 infections on that day.

With the fresh cases consistently on the rise, CM Bhupesh Baghel has appealed to all eligible citizens to visit their nearest immunization centre and get vaccinated.

