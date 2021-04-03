STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: No sitting of regular courts in Allahabad HC next week

The order said that during the aforesaid period only the special benches constituted for hearing urgent matters will hold court.

Published: 03rd April 2021 12:11 AM

Lawyers

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

ALLAHABAD: There will be no sitting of regular courts in the Allahabad High Court and its Lucknow bench from April 5-9 in view of the recent spike in coronavirus cases in the two cities of Uttar Pradesh.

The Chief Justice passed an order in this regard Friday.

The order further added that during the aforesaid period only the special benches constituted for hearing urgent matters will hold court.

According to a notification, the decision was taken after the members of Administrative Committee of High Court discussed over phone the recent spike in coronavirus cases in Allahabad and Lucknow.

The Allahabad High Court and its Lucknow bench were closed from March 28-31 for Holi.

They reopened on April 1.

Subsequently, a notification was issued that the High Court will remain closed on April 1 and 2 in view of the rapid surge in the number of active coronavirus cases in the two cities.

The next two days being Saturday and Sunday, the court was supposed to reopen on April 5.

However, with the new notification, the court will continue to remain closed from April 5 to April 9, except for urgent cases.

Uttar Pradesh reported 16 more COVID-19 fatalities on Friday, pushing the death toll to 8,836, while 2,967 new cases took the tally in the state to 6,22,736, according to a health department bulletin.

The highest number of fresh cases was reported from state capital Lucknow (940), the bulletin said.

Allahabad reported 213 cases.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp