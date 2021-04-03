STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

ED attaches Rs 3-crore assets of TMC leaders, others in Saradha scam case

Enforcement Directorate said a provisional order for attachment of the movable and immovable properties has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Published: 03rd April 2021 04:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2021 04:17 PM   |  A+A-

Enforcement Directorate

Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday said it has attached assets worth Rs 3 crore of TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh, its MP Satabdi Roy and Debjani Mukherjee in the Saradha chit fund money laundering case.

It said a provisional order for attachment of the movable and immovable properties has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The central probe agency said in a statement that the assets belong to "Kunal Ghosh, ex-Rajya Sabha MP from Trinamool Congress (CEO of Media Group Saradha), Satabdi Roy, Lok Sabha MP from TMC (brand ambassador in Saradha), and Debjani Mukherjee who is director in Saradha Group of companies in Saradha chit fund case."

Assets worth Rs 600 crore have been attached in this case till now.

The ED is probing the money laundering aspect of the alleged ponzi scam since April, 2013.

The Saradha group allegedly cheated thousands of depositors, promising abnormally high returns on investments in its illegal schemes.

Ghosh, who is out on bail in the case, was suspended from the TMC in 2013 for alleged anti-party activities.

He has been questioned by the ED in this case apart from others.

He was later reinstated as the party spokesperson.

The former TMC MP headed a TV channel and a daily, which was funded by the now-defunct Saradha group.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PMLA Enforcement Directorate Saradha scam case
India Matters
A health worker in PPE kit collects a swab sample from a traveller at Anand Vihar ISBT during coronavirus screening. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Second Covid wave fast-n-furious, 10 states fighting infection explosion
A health worker collects a swab sample of a man for the COVID-19 test at New Delhi railway station. (File photo| ANI)
8 states witness steep rise in Covid cases, account for 81% of single-day infections
A medic conducts COVID-19 testing of a tourist at Gateway of India as others wait for their turn. (Photo | PTI)
Half of Covid patients in Maharashtra under-40, only 18% elderly positive
Kamalathal receiving documents of the land transfer | Twitter
Industrialist Anand Mahindra all praise for TN’s Idly Paati, to build house for her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gyms closed, cinema halls at 50%: Karnataka announces stringent restrictions in COVID-19 fight
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
No lockdown without consulting Delhi public: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp