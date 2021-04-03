STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA's son booked for alleged rape

While the legislator termed the complaint against his son as false, the state unit of the Youth Congress has formed a committee to probe the woman's allegations.

Published: 03rd April 2021 02:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2021 02:52 PM   |  A+A-

Womens' rights, Feminism, Sexual harassment

The woman leader's allegations against the MLA's son are being investigated and a search for the accused is underway. (Photo | Aasawari Kulkarni, Feminism in India)

By PTI

INDORE: Police here have registered a case of rape against the son of a Congress MLA in Madhya Pradesh after a woman Youth Congress leader accused him of sexually assaulting her on the pretext of marriage, an official said on Saturday.

While the legislator termed the complaint against his son as false, the state unit of the Youth Congress has formed a committee to probe the woman's allegations.

"The FIR against the Congress MLA's son was registered on Friday evening after a 28-year-old woman lodged a complaint against him," an official of Women's Police Station in Indore said.

"The complainant, who is associated with the Youth Congress, alleged that the accused raped her in February this year on the pretext of marrying her," the official said.

The woman leader's allegations against the MLA's son are being investigated and a search for the accused is underway, the official added.

When contacted, the MLA said, "The woman leader has filed a false case of rape against my son. She has been trying to extort money from him since long."

"My son was already apprehensive that the woman leader might file a false case of rape against him. Therefore, he had written to the office of Indore Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police on April 1 (Thursday), expressing apprehensions about it," he said.

When asked about it, DIG Manish Kapoor said, "Police are also looking into the apprehensions expressed by the MLA's son against the woman leader. Appropriate legal action will be taken on the basis of facts during the course of probe."

Meanwhile, state Youth Congress president Vikrant Bhuria said that he has formed a three-member committee to conduct an internal investigation at the organisation level in this alleged rape case and sought a report within a week.

"Two women leaders and one male leader are part of this committee, which will investigate all the aspects sensitively," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rapes in India Congress Madhya Pradesh MLA
India Matters
A health worker in PPE kit collects a swab sample from a traveller at Anand Vihar ISBT during coronavirus screening. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Second Covid wave fast-n-furious, 10 states fighting infection explosion
A health worker collects a swab sample of a man for the COVID-19 test at New Delhi railway station. (File photo| ANI)
8 states witness steep rise in Covid cases, account for 81% of single-day infections
A medic conducts COVID-19 testing of a tourist at Gateway of India as others wait for their turn. (Photo | PTI)
Half of Covid patients in Maharashtra under-40, only 18% elderly positive
Kamalathal receiving documents of the land transfer | Twitter
Industrialist Anand Mahindra all praise for TN’s Idly Paati, to build house for her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gyms closed, cinema halls at 50%: Karnataka announces stringent restrictions in COVID-19 fight
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
No lockdown without consulting Delhi public: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp