Madhya Pradesh: Car falls into dam backwater in Mandla, rescue ops on

By PTI

MANDLA: A car fell into the backwater of a dam near national highway number 30 in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district and divers were arriving at the spot to help in the search and rescue operation underway, police said on Sunday.

The car, with two people inside as per eye-witness accounts, fell off a bridge into Bargi Dam's backwater late Saturday night after the driver apparently lost control, said Additional Superintendent of Police Gajendra Singh Kanwar.

"A search and rescue operation to locate the car and people inside is underway. A team of divers are coming from Jabalpur to help. The car was on its way from Jabalpur to Mandla," he added.